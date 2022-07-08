You Can Turn This Barn Find Into a Money-Making Machine if You Have the Skills

This is what the concept of a minivan looked like back in 1936 when Ford made this DeLuxe Station wagon with a wooden bodywork in the back, and after forty years, this car came out of dry storage and is ready to meet its restorer.
Ford introduced the Model 48 in 1935 in a few shapes, becoming an instant hit for the blue-oval carmaker. Moreover, since it deleted the inline-four engines used in the former Model A, the V8 Flathead remained the only option. And that was an excellent choice for those times.
The official name for the woodie version was Station Wagon. Like other versions of the Model 48, it was available in two trim levels: standard and DeLuxe. The car that you see here is from the latter flavor and was born in 1936. These vehicles were built as cut-aways by Ford, sent to a wood builder, and then returned to the factory for the final quality check and delivery to the customers.
But Henry Ford was not an ordinary carmaker and had his own forest near Iron Mountain, MI, where he grew the materials needed for the woodie. He preferred hard maple for the cabin's structure, with no knots to alter the vehicle's look. For the side panels, the wood builder used birch or gum plywood, while for the roof slats, it used basswood.
For the metallic part of the body, the 1936 Model 48 featured a slightly tilted V-shaped grille with vertical slats. Later on, the grille was made smaller. Yet, most Ford Model 48 enthusiasts are looking for the 1936 model-year, and a well-restored vehicle can easily pass a six-figure price and become a show-winner.
Under the hood, this car features the "21-Stud" flathead V8 that might be original. However, according to the sure_2847 seller, the vehicle is a roller, meaning it doesn't start. Most probably, the "flattie" is locked. Still, considering how popular these engines are, there shouldn't be a problem finding any parts or mechanics for them. Worth mentioning that Ford made about three million V8s like this between 1932 and 1936.
As far as we can see in the pictures, the only thing missing from this car is the spare wheel. But if you want to check it out, you should go to Assonet, Massachusetts, where the vehicle is located. But hurry; auction will end on July 14.
