You Can Start Your Own IndyCar Series With These 4 American-Powered Racers

Race cars for sale, even harder to get Formula 1 or IndyCar racers, we’ve seen before. They are not exactly a collector’s item and not as common as others, but there is a market for them so yes, they do sell. What we don’t remember seeing so far are four such machines of this type being sold as one lot.
Until now that is, when a quartet of IndyCar vehicles popped up on the Mecum list of cars to be sold during the Indianapolis auction in June. The collection includes two G-Force from 1997, and two Lola T95-00 from 1995, and they all have quite a pedigree to them.
The 1997 G-Force GF01 chassis GF001 (the first of its kind ever built) was driven to victory that same year at the Indianapolis 500 race by Arie Luyendyk, while its sibling chassis no. GF008 finished second during the same race, at the hands of Scott Goodyear.
The Lolas come to the party with the 1996 Indianapolis 500 pole winner chassis no. 6002 (driven by Scott Brayton) and chassis no. 6032 that managed the same feat one year before, driven by the same Scott Brayton.
What sets these four cars apart from other IndyCar racers of that era is the fact they are all powered by American-made engines instead of Japanese ones. We’re talking about a 4.0-liter Oldsmobile Aurora V8 for the G-Force, and a Menard-Buick V6 powerplant for the Lolas.
Of the four IndyCar racers, one of them, the GF008, currently has no engine installed, after being restored by Treadway Racing and used as a promotional display car.
Yet, says Mecum, these “are four decorated cars that all successfully ran in the Indianapolis 500 in a short three-year span in the mid-1990s” and each has a story to tell. No mention is made as to how much the auction house hopes to get for them.
The 1997 G-Force GF01 chassis GF001 (the first of its kind ever built) was driven to victory that same year at the Indianapolis 500 race by Arie Luyendyk, while its sibling chassis no. GF008 finished second during the same race, at the hands of Scott Goodyear.
The Lolas come to the party with the 1996 Indianapolis 500 pole winner chassis no. 6002 (driven by Scott Brayton) and chassis no. 6032 that managed the same feat one year before, driven by the same Scott Brayton.
What sets these four cars apart from other IndyCar racers of that era is the fact they are all powered by American-made engines instead of Japanese ones. We’re talking about a 4.0-liter Oldsmobile Aurora V8 for the G-Force, and a Menard-Buick V6 powerplant for the Lolas.
Of the four IndyCar racers, one of them, the GF008, currently has no engine installed, after being restored by Treadway Racing and used as a promotional display car.
Yet, says Mecum, these “are four decorated cars that all successfully ran in the Indianapolis 500 in a short three-year span in the mid-1990s” and each has a story to tell. No mention is made as to how much the auction house hopes to get for them.