You Can Own This Super-Rare Ultimate L88 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

The cherished L88 Chevrolet Corvettes – some of them unique in more than one way – have been manufactured by General Motors' division over a span of just three years (1967 - 1969). A total of just 216 units were produced – though in the first year of availability the exclusivity is ten times greater, with a mere 20 being built over the period.That means desirability for the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L88 is off the charts. Especially when the L88 Corvette in question has the most unquestionable pedigree a collector can imagine. The car, a Bloomington Gold Great Hall Inductee, will become available at the upcoming ‘Dana Mecum’s 33rd Original Spring Classic Indy 2020’.It is the 1967 L88 Corvette, Serial No. 21550, and comes complete with every single original document – from the window sticker to the factory ID card – alongside a fantastic motorsports' pedigree. During its eight-year racing tenure the L88 Corvette managed an outstanding second-place finish in the GT Class at the 1970 Daytona 24 Hour Endurance race, among others.Apart from that, it’s also the holder of a record 52-consecutive wins among its 150 victories and almost 300 podium finishes. And one final note: included in the sale is the option to spec a recently restored, period correct L88 engine – just in case the new owner wants to keep the original mill in pristine condition.For more information on the motorsport trials and tribulations of this iconic piece of motoring history, we may kindly refer you to the attached press release below.