You Can Now See the Himalayas From 100 Miles Away as Air Over India Clears

Himalaya mountains can be seen from Jalandhar since pollution has reduced in Punjab. Beautiful sight #punjab #COVID19 #pollution pic.twitter.com/iZy7hwxX9R — TjSingh (@covsinghtj) April 3, 2020

This was the view from our rooftop at home in Punjab India. For the first time in almost 30 years could clearly see the Himalayas due to India’s lockdown clearing air pollution. Just amazing! Oý pic.twitter.com/WmWZYQ68lC — Manjit K Kang #StayHomeSaveLives (@KangManjit) April 3, 2020

What nature really is and how we screwed it up.



This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal, visible after 30 yrs, from Jalandhar (Punjab) after pollution drops to its lowest level. This is approx. 200 km away straight. #Lockdown21 #MotherNature #Global healing. pic.twitter.com/cvZqbWd6MR — Soul of a Warrior (@Deewalia) April 3, 2020

After decades of unceasingly pummeling the air with pollutants coming from cars and factories, humans have stopped doing so, forced by local governments to shelter in place and work from home as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus.As per the latest estimates, more than one third of the world’s population is under some form of quarantine. That translates into more than 2 billion people and millions of cars off the streets.The effects of such a major cease of activity were immediately felt, as pollution levels dropped to values that in some parts of the world haven’t been seen in decades. And the best example of this is India.The country of 1.4 billion people is on full lockdown. Before these measures were imposed, India was at the top of most polluted countries in the world, being home of over 20 of the world’s most polluted cities in 2019, according to the World Air Quality Report by IQAir AirVisual. Six of these cities were in top ten.The air quality in India obviously causes severe health issues, but has also robbed of its inhabitants of pleasures they took for granted decades ago. Like say the sight of the Himalayas from hundreds of miles away.As the air quality in the country began to improve thanks to the lockdowns, the world’s tallest mountain range came back into focus, and over the past few days became visible from cities as far as more than 100 miles away, as photos posted by people in the neighboring states show.