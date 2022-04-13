You Can Now Own a Sunbeam S7 Deluxe That Once Belonged to Hagrid

If you’re interested in owning a bike that comes with a famous person attached to its history – here's your chance. This 1950 Sunbeam S7 Deluxe was previously owned by Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid.
One thing that everyone agreed about Harry Potter was that Hagrid, the lovable giant, was one of the best characters. Just like his character in the beloved franchise, Robbie Coltrane was also an avid biker. He owned this 1950 Sunbeam S7 Deluxe bike from around 1995.
In 2003, the actor had to reluctantly put the bike up for sale since it’s kickstart only, and his “bad knee,” the one used to start it, was giving him trouble getting it running.
Sunbeam introduced the S7 in 1946 with a vertical inline twin-cylinder 487cc engine, which produced 24 horsepower at 6,000, sent to the rear wheel via a four-speed transmission and a shaft drive. The current owner got it from his father-in-law in 2008, who had previously bought it from the actor in 2003.
The 1950 Sunbeam 489cc S7 Deluxe comes well documented, and its paperwork includes a detailed bill from marque specialists for its work in 1995. In 2013, the Sunbeam was fully restored. Its updates included an engine rebuild by British Classic Motorcycles, the frame and cycle parts were stripped and re-sprayed, and the bike also got a new wiring loom installed.
The motorcycle comes with an autograph from the Scottish actor and a signed letter from December 2003 in which he states: "Dear New Owner, just to say congratulations! The old Sunbeam is one of the last motorcycles made in England, and only a bad knee (the one you kick-start the bike with) is making me have to sell it. I hope you have as much fun with the old bike as I have.”
The Sunbeam also sells with a signed photograph of Robbie as Hagrid, annotated "Please look after the Sunbeam!"
Robbie Coltrane has had a stellar career, with roles in Tutti Frutti, National Treasure, and Cracker on television, as well as parts in movies like Van Helsing and the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999).
Now, the owner has put Coltrane’s former bike up for sale, hoping to get between £8,000 - £10,000 ($10,400 - $13,000) at the Bonhams auction block on the 23rd of April.
