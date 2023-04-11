You Can Now Order Pizza from CarPlay Because Apparently Everybody Wanted This

Domino’s rolled out an update that adds CarPlay integration to its iOS app. Drivers are therefore allowed to order pizza right from their dashboards.
Ordering food from the car is a common thing these days, but most drivers still rely on the traditional phone call method.
In the last few years, however, modern app integration provided us with more convenient alternatives, including options bundled with navigation apps. Such capabilities are already part of Google Maps, for instance, though they are still limited to staying in touch with the restaurant.
Domino’s says its customers want to order pizza right from their cars and avoid waiting in a drive-thru lane or anything like that. This is precisely why it updated its iOS app with support for CarPlay and two options to order pizza.
First of all, it’s the integration of Call or Order. With a self-explanatory name, this option allows drivers to talk to a customer service representative and send their order the old-fashioned way. Second of all, the option called Tap to Order is the big star of the show.
Thanks to the CarPlay integration, drivers can send an order with a few taps on the screen. The feature supports a saved Easy Order or a recent order. When you launch the app on CarPlay and try to order pizza, you should see an option to choose from favorites. The Easy Order menu includes everything you typically order and previously saved, so you don’t need to go through the menu again.
The Recent Orders section shows a list of your latest orders. There’s a quick list of what you ordered, so you can tap any of them and send it again.
In addition to sending an order, the updated Domino’s app also supports tracking the order. Domino’s Tracker is already a popular option, and thanks to the CarPlay integration, it’s now available for drivers as well. Users can therefore know precisely when their order is ready for pickup.
Domino’s CarPlay integration is living proof that such systems are becoming more popular. As such, it makes it even clearer that General Motors is making a huge mistake by stepping away from Android Auto and CarPlay. The American carmaker wants to give up on the two platforms beginning in 2024. Its new EVs would no longer feature Android Auto and CarPlay, as the company is betting big on Android Automotive as part of a subscription model.
The long-term goal is to turn subscriptions into a money-making machine. By giving up on Android Auto and CarPlay, however, General Motors is leaving behind two very popular platforms that are getting more traction not only among drivers, but also in the world of software developers and businesses out there.
