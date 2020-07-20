You Can Now Lease the Tesla Model Y from $499 per Month

If you were still undecided whether to go for a Tesla Model Y because of the large amount you needed to pay at once, and a loan isn't exactly your cup of tea, fret no more: the American electric car maker is already offering the lease option for this vehicle as well.
The possibility of paying for a Model Y in installments went live on Tesla’s configurator over the weekend. That means that presently there are three ways you can pay for your electric SUV in: cash, lease, or loan.
If you go, for instance, for a Long Range model with standard paint, standard wheels, a five-seat interior and no full-self driving, the price in cash before savings is $49,990. A 72-months loan with a $4,500 down payment will cost you $699 per month, while the lease option ($4,500 down payment, 36 months contract) will cost you less than that, just $499.
Things change, of course, if you go for the fully-loaded Performance Model Y (tow hitch, Full Self-Driving, fancy paint): it will set you back $70,990, or $1,013/month loan, or $834/month lease.
In the world of electric SUVs, the Model Y is undoubtedly the leader of the pack, at least in terms of hype. Unveiled in March 2019, the car was fast tracked into production and moved quickly through all the steps its older siblings over at Tesla needed years to complete – the lease option for the Model 3, for instance, didn’t become available in the first two years on the market.
Deliveries of the Model Y began earlier this year, and the carmaker has already moved to strengthen the vehicle’s position in the segment. The starting price for the Model Y was cut by $3,000 earlier in July, bringing it to under $50,000, but the carmaker removed the Standard Range option from the roster.
At the time of this writing, it is unclear how many Model Ys were sold, as Tesla likes to mix its numbers with those of the Model 3.
