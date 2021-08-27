You Can Now Launch and Play With Your Own New Shepard Model Rocket

More on this:

1 Blue Origin New Shepard NS-17 Has Random People’s Faces on It, Going Up on August 25

2 Jeff Bezos Explains How Blue Origin’s Future Commercial Flights Will Save Earth

3 Richard Branson to be Astronaut 001 in Virgin Spaceflight on July 11

4 One Brave Earthling Is Paying $28 Million to Fly With Jeff Bezos to Space

5 Jeff Bezos Beats Elon Musk, Going to Space First on July 20