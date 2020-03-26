You Can Now Have a Tesla-Like Vertical Display in Any Car

Let’s be honest about it: upgrading the head unit of a car shouldn’t make anyone feel like hackerman, pretty much because everyone can do it by simply following the instructions provided by the seller or the manufacturer.
So if you want to install a new HU that features support for CarPlay or Android Auto, you shouldn’t normally have to pay for professional installation, unless the car comes with super-complex wiring that makes the whole thing a job for the most tech-savvy ones.
But what we have here, however, isn’t necessarily a job for the Average Joe. The people over at Chinese company NaviHua have created an Android head unit for the Infiniti EX35 that looks (and possibly feels) like the ones in Tesla cars and that requires you to remove additional parts of the center console.
Unfortunately, there are no specifics available on the actual size of the display, and the Infiniti EX35 unit doesn’t seem to be listed on the official site of the company. However, it looks like NaviHua builds vertical screens for a wide variety of car models, including Honda, Chevrolet, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Subaru, and so many others.
What you need to know is that all these head units are powered by Android, which obviously comes with a series of benefits on any car. An Android unit is much better than a version that features Android Auto, as you can run pretty much any application from the Google Play Store, including those built for Android Auto in the first place.
So for example, not only that you can use Google Maps and Waze on such a unit, but also YouTube, albeit it goes without saying that you really shouldn’t do this while driving.
Depending on the unit you choose, it can ship with either Android 7 or Android 8, according to the listings on the official website.
As for the price of such an upgrade, you need to reach out to the company to get more information, especially because the cost of the shipping depends on the country you live in.
But what we have here, however, isn’t necessarily a job for the Average Joe. The people over at Chinese company NaviHua have created an Android head unit for the Infiniti EX35 that looks (and possibly feels) like the ones in Tesla cars and that requires you to remove additional parts of the center console.
Unfortunately, there are no specifics available on the actual size of the display, and the Infiniti EX35 unit doesn’t seem to be listed on the official site of the company. However, it looks like NaviHua builds vertical screens for a wide variety of car models, including Honda, Chevrolet, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Subaru, and so many others.
What you need to know is that all these head units are powered by Android, which obviously comes with a series of benefits on any car. An Android unit is much better than a version that features Android Auto, as you can run pretty much any application from the Google Play Store, including those built for Android Auto in the first place.
So for example, not only that you can use Google Maps and Waze on such a unit, but also YouTube, albeit it goes without saying that you really shouldn’t do this while driving.
Depending on the unit you choose, it can ship with either Android 7 or Android 8, according to the listings on the official website.
As for the price of such an upgrade, you need to reach out to the company to get more information, especially because the cost of the shipping depends on the country you live in.
View this post on Instagram
Infinti EX35 Tesla style Website: www.navihua.com Email: stefan@navihua.com Wechat/Whatsapp:+8613168020235 With over 300 models available now, welcome contact us for more details. #carmultimedia #carnavigation #android #carradio #carnavigator #caraudio #universal #autonavi #automultimedia #Tesla #cardvd #gpnavigation #dvdplayer #navihua #cardvdplayer #infinitiex35 #ex35