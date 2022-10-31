You Can Now Drive the Ferrari 296 GT3 for Just $5, All You Need Is a PC

Not a day goes by for me without spending at least 10 to 15 minutes going for a fast lap in Assetto Corsa. I usually opt to go out on the Nordschleife, as I have become increasingly obsessed with the track over the past few years. While cars like the Porsche 962, Mazda 787B, Lotus 98T, and Ferrari F2004 are some of my favorites, I always make time to download new content every month.
If you've never gone on Google to search for Assetto Corsa mods, you'll be shocked when you finally do. The way the game was developed has allowed the community to contribute with countless resources over the past few years.
Chances are that any decent-size race track or road course you can think of will be readily available and free to download. You'll rarely come across a type of vehicle that hasn't been included on someone's development list, although not all of them are perfect. You'll come across cars that sound nothing like they should or even crash your game at a certain point.
But that rarely happens, and most of the time, you end up downloading gigabytes worth of content that will take days to explore. We've recently come across a group of professional AC modders, as we were looking for a way to enjoy F1 racing within the game.
We've often heard sim racers saying that this is the most realistic approach to Formula 1, as it's even more complex than what F1 2022 has got to offer. You can get the Assetto Corsa Grand Prix mod for just under $20, and you'll get access to all of the F1 teams that are part of the 2022 season.
F1-75 mod they have on their website. It's a replica of Ferrari's machine, and it feels amazing to drive. We've even managed to go as fast as one minute and 30 seconds around Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
That's quite a poor performance compared to what F1 drivers can achieve, but it might help to know that this result came by using a keyboard which is sort of a nightmare to deal with. But enough about that, as the main story isn't focused on Formula racing.
The developers behind this community have just launched a replica of the Ferrari 296 GT3 race car, and you can drive it for the price of $5. That should give you access to about 600 hp of pure Ferrari performance and a chassis that's capable enough to handle any corner with ease.
Most GT3 cars you'll drive in Assetto Corsa will instantly feel exciting, so we expect nothing else from this one. There's even a video included, showcasing some of the features that this car will bring to the game. You can see 296 GT3 racing around Spa Francorchamps, and that other similar machines will come into play soon. All you need now is a VR set to get your money's worth out of the whole thing.
