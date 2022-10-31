You Can Now Drive the Ferrari 296 GT3 for Just $5, All You Need Is a PC

Not a day goes by for me without spending at least 10 to 15 minutes going for a fast lap in Assetto Corsa. I usually opt to go out on the Nordschleife, as I have become increasingly obsessed with the track over the past few years. While cars like the Porsche 962, Mazda 787B, Lotus 98T, and Ferrari F2004 are some of my favorites, I always make time to download new content every month.

15 photos