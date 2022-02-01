You Can Now Buy Used Vehicles With a 14-Day/1,000-Mile Money-Back Guarantee

The used car market is red-hot these days as the customers find it harder to buy new vehicles. With increased competition in this field and the big carmakers entering the fray, it is time for Ford to step up its game by offering unique services. These include a 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee, unheard of in the car industry.
The used car market is no longer a space for independent companies, as the big automakers and their dealers make the game today. They even started their fight against online used car services like Carvana and Carmax, as demonstrated by GM a while back. Having access to huge vehicle inventories is an important advantage that the dealers have, so their patrons want to leverage this and convert it into sales.
Stiffer competition is always a good thing for the consumers, so we salute Ford’s decision to up the game with an unusual offering for its Blue Advantage used car program. We are talking about a new 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee that no one offers at the moment, except Ford, of course. This is sure to improve the customer experience and drive vehicle sales in such a competitive marketplace.
Ford Blue Advantage customers who buy a used car, Ford or non-Ford, are confident it was thoroughly inspected by the factory-trained technicians. Ford also offers factory warranty under two different certification levels – Gold Certified and Blue Certified, and the money-back guarantee applies to both levels.
The main differences between the two levels are the age of the car (up to six years for Gold and up to ten years for Blue) and the fact that the Gold level vehicles undergo a 172-point inspection compared to the 139-point inspection for the Blue level. Besides that, Ford runs a CARFAX Vehicle History Report on every Gold and Blue Certified used vehicle to make sure it meets Ford Blue Advantage standards.
Ford offers a 12-month/12,000-mile (whichever comes first) comprehensive limited warranty and a seven-year/100,000-mile (whichever comes first) powertrain limited warranty for the Gold vehicles. On the other hand, the Blue level comes with a 90-day/4,000-mile (whichever comes first) comprehensive limited warranty coverage.
It’s good to see carmakers stepping in to offer better used-car services in a market that is severely underserved right now. Hopefully, the competition will improve the services offered by other companies too. This means better vehicles and peace of mind for us all.
Stiffer competition is always a good thing for the consumers, so we salute Ford’s decision to up the game with an unusual offering for its Blue Advantage used car program. We are talking about a new 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee that no one offers at the moment, except Ford, of course. This is sure to improve the customer experience and drive vehicle sales in such a competitive marketplace.
Ford Blue Advantage customers who buy a used car, Ford or non-Ford, are confident it was thoroughly inspected by the factory-trained technicians. Ford also offers factory warranty under two different certification levels – Gold Certified and Blue Certified, and the money-back guarantee applies to both levels.
The main differences between the two levels are the age of the car (up to six years for Gold and up to ten years for Blue) and the fact that the Gold level vehicles undergo a 172-point inspection compared to the 139-point inspection for the Blue level. Besides that, Ford runs a CARFAX Vehicle History Report on every Gold and Blue Certified used vehicle to make sure it meets Ford Blue Advantage standards.
Ford offers a 12-month/12,000-mile (whichever comes first) comprehensive limited warranty and a seven-year/100,000-mile (whichever comes first) powertrain limited warranty for the Gold vehicles. On the other hand, the Blue level comes with a 90-day/4,000-mile (whichever comes first) comprehensive limited warranty coverage.
It’s good to see carmakers stepping in to offer better used-car services in a market that is severely underserved right now. Hopefully, the competition will improve the services offered by other companies too. This means better vehicles and peace of mind for us all.