You Can Now Build Your Own Record Player Using a Household 3D Printer

Turntables are back in style because there’s just something about those crackles and pops and the ever-spinning vinyl record that gets listeners hypnotized. Not to mention the aesthetic aspect of it, because a vinyl record collection will always look better than a Spotify playlist. And the good news is that nowadays, you can build your record player at home, with a basic 3D printer.
The vinyl revival inspired a lot of companies and the British startup Frame Theory 3D is one of the many to catch the wave. The company created a do-it-yourself (DIY) turntable kit that is 3D printed. The kit is called The SongBird Turntable and you can find it on Kickstarter. Frame Theory 3D already managed to exceed its initial goal of approximately $14,000, as the project got funded immediately and raised over $28,000 so far. And there are still 28 days left, which can only be good news for the startup.
The SongBird turntable is a fully functional record player that can be made with almost any domestic 3D printer. The minimum build volume required is 220 X 220 X 50 mm (8.6 x 9.6 x 1.9 in). The necessary electronic parts are completely solderless, to make the building process as user-friendly as possible. Moreover, the kit comes with clear instructions that will guide you throughout the entire operation. The assembly time is 1 to 2 hours, according to Frame Theory.
The support for the turntable’s components, such as the main body and the motor housing, is made of anodized aluminum. The kit also includes a custom brass bearing for the platter and brass threaded inserts for the printed parts. The company doesn’t mention anything about the cartridge included in the SongBird kit and you can see several of them presented in its Kickstarter video.
The Frame Theory 3D turntable kit is not just an innovative and convenient way to build your own record player, but also a good opportunity to learn the core principles of 3D printing, explains one of the company’s founders.
The SongBird Turntable kit requires a £135 (approx. $190) pledge for a maker kit that includes all the hardware required to build the record player. A printed kit with all hardware and the 3D printed parts requires a £212 ( about $300) pledge. The estimated delivery time is October 2021.
