You Can Now Ask Your Mayor To Install Free EV Chargers

If you live far away from an urban area, chances are you may consider electric vehicles (EVs) unfeasible because of the lack of fast-charging options and their limited range. But the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program launched by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) might change your perspective. It unlocks $2.5 billion in federal funding for small communities and Tribes that want to go electric for real!

10 photos Photo: Ed Harvey on Unsplash / Tesla / autoevolution edit