You Can Find a Fake Anything in China, Including a Fake Elon Musk. Meet Yi Long Musk

A viral video shared on TikTok has puzzled the Internet, as it appeared to feature a younger, Chinese clone of Elon Musk, complete with his facial expressions and the smug face. 6 photos



As you can see in the video below, Musk’s lookalike has the same facial features as Tesla’s CEO, and his hair is styled the same as Musk’s before



The clip is a cut from another TikTok video that shows the man being interviewed by another person. Musk’s lookalike speaks the local dialect fluently, according to Chinese comments, and should be therefore a local of the area.



It could also be that the video is a deep fake, as some Internet comments point out. Deep fakes are usually extremely convincing, using deep learning technology to scan a person’s face and then paste it onto another’s person body. A lot of viral videos on the Internet today are fake or manipulated, so we should take this one with a grain of salt.



Elon Musk has earned himself the Meme King badge by sharing random thoughts on Twitter, some of them controversial enough to



