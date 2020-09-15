You Can Buy Tesla Cybertruck-Shaped Door Stoppers Because of Course You Can

The world wasn't ready for the Tesla Cybertruck when it was introduced last November, and it still isn't now. While some are totally on board, the majority can't believe it's happening to this day.
Some people must be holding out to the idea that it's all just a big joke from Elon Musk who has switched his trolling efforts from Twitter to the real world, and when the time comes, Tesla would reveal a regular pickup truck that you could take home to your mother. Obviously, that's not happening, but the good news for these people is that there will soon be plenty of electric trucks to choose from.
Despite the sea of raised eyebrows, Tesla has no problem explaining the polarizing design choice. It all has to do with manufacturing efficiency and vehicle practicality. The inside of a pickup truck's cargo box has square angles, so why should the exterior be any different? For better looks? But this is a truck, a workhorse, something you use, not something you look at. It's the practical features that matter most as well as acquisition price, and square panels go well with both of these.
They don't go too well with some parts of the Internet, which is why the Cybertruck has been the subject of countless memes. It also gave birth to questionable concepts such as this CYBER-H thing we've shown you previously. Quite fittingly if you look at its side profile, the Cybertruck has now also inspired people to sell door stoppers shaped in the form of Tesla's upcoming pickup truck.
You can pick one up for $22 off Amazon Handmade (or for considerably less on ebay.co.uk), though that's a bit steep if you ask us. They are 3D printed, which probably why they cost so much. The funny bit is that these things aren't exactly meant to be a joke at the pickup truck's expense. They are sold by people who also offer other Tesla-related unofficial merchandise such as an Elon Musk vinyl sticker or bamboo coasters with various Tesla themed pyro-engraved elements. No, the joke isn't on the vehicle; it's on the person who actually buys any of these things.
