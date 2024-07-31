You Can Already Configure Your Perfect 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Ahem, Mostly

'The Unthinkable Has Arrived' says GM's Chevrolet division on the 2025 Corvette ZR1 landing page - and while you wait for additional updates, there are some cool things to do, like using the fresh 1,064-horsepower monster as a blank canvas to make it your own via the online tools.
"The ultimate expression of power and prestige" from America's (ICE-powered) automotive industry has arrived. This could be the final V8 and ICE-powered supercar made by Team Corvette without any assistance from electrification, so they made sure to let the series finish on top of everything. Just think about it for a second – the all-new ZR1 is not just twice more powerful than a 'base' 495-hp Corvette Stingray but also has another 74 ponies to spare.
"There is an insatiable thirst in the sports car world for the ultimate in performance. And the ZR1 is certainly that in the Corvette lineup. It's at the very top," says Corvette's Chief Engineer Josh Holder. The fresh aerodynamics and the twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 complete the package with a flat-plane crankshaft, an 8,000-rpm redline, eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, along with an iconic split rear window design on the coupe or a retractable hardtop for the Convertible model.
With 828 pound-feet of torque, hand assembly, a GM-estimated sub-10-second time for the quarter mile, and a top speed of 215 mph (346 kph), this will be the most extreme Corvette ever (or at least until GM unleashes the rumored Zora hybrid hypercar). Of course, just like it happened with the Z06, we are not allowed to order the ZR1 yet and also don't know the prices for the 1LZ and 3LZ grades. However, Chevrolet has prepared the next best thing – a mini-configurator option on its landing page.
Over there, you can see both the Coupe and Convertible models with all the available exterior colors: Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Arctic White, Black, Riptide Blue Metallic, Torch Red, Rapid Blue, Red Mist Tintcoat Metallic, Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat, and Hysteria Purple Metallic. There are also five 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels, including Edge Blue aluminum and visible carbon fiber options, the standard or ZR1 carbon fiber Aero Package, plus no less than nine choices for the interior atmosphere.
The latter includes Jet Black, Adrenaline Red Dipped, Jet Black x Adrenaline Red, Jet Black x Argon, Twilight Blue / Tension Blue, Jet Black / Sky Cool Gray, Artemis, Jet Black x Natural, and Natural Dipped. By the way, also check out the 3D mode because that one allows you to change the POV to virtually any angle, open and close the top, engage the lights, and even open or close the doors. That's not bad for starters, right?
"There is an insatiable thirst in the sports car world for the ultimate in performance. And the ZR1 is certainly that in the Corvette lineup. It's at the very top," says Corvette's Chief Engineer Josh Holder. The fresh aerodynamics and the twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 complete the package with a flat-plane crankshaft, an 8,000-rpm redline, eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, along with an iconic split rear window design on the coupe or a retractable hardtop for the Convertible model.
With 828 pound-feet of torque, hand assembly, a GM-estimated sub-10-second time for the quarter mile, and a top speed of 215 mph (346 kph), this will be the most extreme Corvette ever (or at least until GM unleashes the rumored Zora hybrid hypercar). Of course, just like it happened with the Z06, we are not allowed to order the ZR1 yet and also don't know the prices for the 1LZ and 3LZ grades. However, Chevrolet has prepared the next best thing – a mini-configurator option on its landing page.
Over there, you can see both the Coupe and Convertible models with all the available exterior colors: Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Arctic White, Black, Riptide Blue Metallic, Torch Red, Rapid Blue, Red Mist Tintcoat Metallic, Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat, and Hysteria Purple Metallic. There are also five 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels, including Edge Blue aluminum and visible carbon fiber options, the standard or ZR1 carbon fiber Aero Package, plus no less than nine choices for the interior atmosphere.
The latter includes Jet Black, Adrenaline Red Dipped, Jet Black x Adrenaline Red, Jet Black x Argon, Twilight Blue / Tension Blue, Jet Black / Sky Cool Gray, Artemis, Jet Black x Natural, and Natural Dipped. By the way, also check out the 3D mode because that one allows you to change the POV to virtually any angle, open and close the top, engage the lights, and even open or close the doors. That's not bad for starters, right?