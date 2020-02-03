Billionaire Aborts Plan to Find Girlfriend to Fly With Him to the Moon

Yokohama Rolls Out Hobby Tires for Classic Cars

Founded in 1917, Yokohama is one of the world's premier tire manufacturers. Also known for sponsoring the Chelsea football club, the Japanese company is widely recognized by the go-faster community for the Advan high-performance range. 5 photos



First up, let’s talk about the G.T. Special Y350. Heralding back to ‘67, the radial tire combines modern construction with vintage looks. 14- and 15-inch sizes are available, and Yokohama claims it suits Japanese and European old-timers.



The Advan A008P is perfectly suitable for the Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo, the glorious 930 that started changed the German manufacturer forever. For the rear and front axles, sizes include 245/45 by 16 inches and 205/55 by 16 inches.



Staying with the Advan brand, the HF Type-D 008 fits cars from the 1980s and 1990s. The wide selection of sizes – from 10 to 15 inches – is complemented by exceptional dry traction, predictable handling, and hydroplaning resistance. The asymmetric design is a throwback to slicks though this tire is road-legal. Durability is ensured by the twin-belt design reinforced by a layer of nylon.



A539 is the name of another popular item in the catalog, an all-round sports tire featuring an advanced silica compound. The Japanese company has also designed the A539 to be quiet, which is rather neat considering that old-timers aren’t exactly the quietest cars out there. Sizes vary from 12 through 15 inches.



The relaunched range of hobby tires also fits the original Mini, which rides on tiny 10s that give the two-door saloon its handling characteristics. The Mini’s short wheelbase and short overhangs translate to exceptional maneuverability.



