Yoho 6.0 Is the Minimalist Off-Grid Overlander You Want For Medium Pickups

Currently, we’re having to readjust to a new and altered reality. But we can and should understand that certain perks from the past – and from times when we were a bit safer – could still be taken for granted. For example, our ability to blend with the nature – automotive style. And yes, we’re definitely talking about overlanding.
Whomever needs a small escape from reality should certainly at least entertain the idea of going to a remote location, commune with nature and exercise social distancing the best possible way. Overlanding delivers all that – and more: you can enjoy your carefully prepared vehicle, the journey (because, you know, the destination is not really the goal!) and the marvels this lovely Earth has been brewing for millions of years for us.
Those who already tried it should only know this – the new Yoho 6.0 from USA’s Scout Campers might be perfect for a medium-sized pickup truck. It’s because the Yakima, Washington, based producer claims this to be “the lightest hardwall truck bed camper in the truck camping industry, weighing a base weight of 913 lbs. dry, sleeping up to 4, and built for mid-size trucks.”
If that hasn’t sold you already it might be the price – the Yoho 6.0 starts from $19,240. And don’t think that just because Scout Campers is a new lightweight off-grid truck camper brand, with just two models, you’re being cheated on experience.
The maker belongs to Adventurer Manufacturing, which has been churning out adventure vehicles and truck bed-based campers for more than half a century. The base possibility that weighs just 913 pounds (414 kilograms) is great for your run of the mill Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger, and it’s being built out of aluminum and other composite materials instead of the classic wood.
It’s 75 inches tall inside and comes nicely equipped with features also found on the Olympic brethren: a 160W Renogy Monocrystalline Solar Panel, 4.9-gallon portable water tank with filtration, portable Yeti 1000 Lithium Power Station and main cabin L-shaped seating area that can double as sleeping accommodations.
Options include - among others - a refrigerator/freezer, a portable toilet, a Rhino Rack 270° Batwing awning, two-burner stove and even a very romantic Newport 4.5 BTU Real Flame fireplace.
