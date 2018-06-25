Yogurt Spill Closes Down Canada’s Busiest Highway

As road blockages go, this is perhaps one of the most savory. No less than 4 lanes on Canada’s busiest highway had to be closed down after they were doused in (flavored) yogurt.

According to the report, the blockage was caused by a truck hauling a refrigerated trailer filled with YOGO flavored yogurt. The truck hit an electronic billboard on the side, causing the entire side of the trailer to be ripped open and its contents spill on the road.



Cops had to close down 4 lanes of Highway 401, which traverses the Greater Toronto Area, to clean up the mess. That took several hours, causing serious delays in traffic. It caused a mess, indeed.



Though no one was injured, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police told the media that the crash caused “a big, slippery mess.” The 25-year-old truck driver has been charged with reckless driving for his part in the accident.



The worst part is that he will probably have to account in one way or another for all that wasted yogurt as well.



Still, this incident wasn’t even half as impressive as the one from May this year, in Poland, when a 60-year-old driver



overturned his truck and spilled 12 tons of chocolate on the road. In that particular case, the chocolate was liquid, so not placed into separate containers: the incident truly qualified as a "spill."

Authorities had their work cut out for them, as the chocolate congealed in contact with the pavement and became harder to remove. The effects of the spill were visible miles away from the scene of the crash. A video report from CityTV News is available below, in its pun-tastic entirety. With all that, commuters who suddenly became stuck in traffic for several hours probably didn't see the fun side in being late to work because of a yogurt spill.