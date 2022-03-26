Yevana Converts Any Dacia Dokker Stepway Into Cozy, Affordable Moonlight Campers

Sure, this vehicle segment is currently falling out of favor these days because people are probably used to all the conceivable soccer mom jokes, and also the automotive industry is all the rage about crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. However, there is one segment of vehicle buyers that do not mind having a minivan around, and those would be the ones interested in camper conversion adventures.
Just like truck-based campers, trailers, or those flagship RVs, even minivan campers come in all forms and sizes. But do not think that one needs massive dimensions to enjoy all the perks, though. Case in point, here is the Yevana Dacia Dokker Stepway Moonlight camper conversion we recently stumbled upon. Just one note, though, before we proceed. Although the Spanish-speaking community might be fooled into thinking otherwise, this tiny camper is not available in the good old U.S. of A., unfortunately.
cheap camper van builder, renter, and vendor. Alas, this does not mean we should not enjoy the benefits it has on offer, especially since the affordable motorhome industry is a fast-emerging branch of the incredible global camper phenomenon. Located in the capital of Madrid, Yevana offers cheap adventures on the go from as little as €60/$66 (at the current exchange rates) per day for two/four people, if they select the company’s Dokker conversion.
Based on the Dacia Dokker Stepway minivan, there are two flavors in Yevana’s inventory: NewGlory and the newer Moonlight. Both look almost completely stealthy from the outside, as the only giveaway that something of a camper nature is amiss would be the roof-mounted 100W solar panel. Alas, no one should be fooled by the tame looks of this affordable minivan sold by Renault’s Romanian subsidiary and built at the former’s Tangier, Morocco vehicle factory.
Starting from as low as €9,750 (that would be $10,769) without the donor vehicle, Yevana will not forget to add every camper amenity on the menu (save for a bathroom, this is still a tiny-style conversion). The Dokker Moonlight includes all the essential goodies: seating for up to four adults to enjoy the road trips, a place to sleep for a couple of adults (bed size of 195 by 115 cm/76.77 by 45.27 inches), refrigerator, kitchen sink, a turbo fan, an off-grid electrified system (100 Ah battery, 600W inverter, etc.), and much more.
Those would be the equally pet-friendly Volkswagen Transporter T5 NewGlory/Neptune conversions or the Yevana Mercedes-Benz Vito, so one also feels pampered with a slightly more upscale option. The former can be rented daily (with options for four-person trips or 2+1 overnights) from 75 euros/$83, while the latter is not available for quick road trips, but we found one used example for sale from €33,950/$37,503.
Now, all we need to do is catch a flight to Madrid, Spain and check out the stunning capital for a while, do the paperwork to rent one of Yevanna’s camper options, and head out for an adventure. We all know we need a great road trip, quickly, to let go – at least for a moment – of the seemingly never-ending daily/global woes...
