Yet Another Volvo Airbag Recall: 195,000 Vehicles Affected

Volvo recalled almost 260,000 vehicles on September 30th over a faulty airbag inflator produced by the ZF Group. That callback affects American, Canadian, and Mexican vehicles that range from the 2001 to 2009 S60 compact executive sedan to the 2001 to 2006 S80 mid-size sedan. 8 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , precisely 194,546 such vehicles have been fitted with the ZF-built airbags.



In combination with high inflator temperatures, moisture leads to volumetric changes of the propellant tablets, creating dust over time. This dust increases the burn surface area, resulting in a higher burn rate, higher pressure in the combustion chamber, and a higher risk of inflator rupture.



Just like the notorious Takata-built airbag, the ZF design could spew metal fragments in the driver’s face. Shrapnel automatically results in serious injury, and Volvo is aware of a rupture incident that led to a fatality.



The ZF-built airbag inflator on the driver's side will be replaced at no charge to the customer with a modern inflator. Authorized retailers have already been informed of the recall while customers will have to wait until December 14th, 2021 to receive notification through first-class snail mail.



In the meantime, owners may contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552 for additional information. The automaker’s number for this recall is R10136. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s search engine is another way of telling if your vehicle is included in the callback.



Based on the P2 platform developed by Volvo right before the 1999 acquisition by the Ford Motor Company, the second-generation V70 ran from 2000 through 2007. Previously known as the V70 XC, the XC70 looks chunkier thanks to unpainted bumpers, plastic cladding on the front and rear wheel arches, and raised suspension. North American models feature a 2.4-liter turbo while European customers also had the D5 turbo diesel option.

