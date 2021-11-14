Yet Another Device Turns Wired Android Auto Into Wireless

Vladimir Putin’s Superyacht Fleet Is, as You Would Expect, Outrageous

The adoption of Android Auto and CarPlay is on the rise, and while we won’t discuss what made both so successful, it’s more important to understand how they work in the first place. 6 photos



Most cars come with support for wired Android Auto and CarPlay, which means a cable is required to connect the mobile device to the head unit. Lately, however, the adoption of the wireless mode is on the rise, with Google itself explaining more than 100 million cars out there already allow users to run Android Auto without a cable.



If a car is equipped with wired Android Auto, owners can get the wireless mode in two different ways: they can either buy an aftermarket head unit that supports it or just go for an adapter capable of converting wired to wireless.







Now another company is ready to step into this market and launch a similar solution. It’s called Ottocast, and its adapter makes it possible to turn wired Android Auto and CarPlay into wireless in a matter of seconds.



Very little has been shared about it at this point, but the project has recently been published on



The design of the adapter is as simple as it could be, and from some angles, it certainly reminds of Carsifi. It’s not yet clear what makes it more special than its competitors, though, at first glance, the main selling point would be support for both Android Auto and CarPlay.



Ottocast is already producing several other similar adapters, so it’s probably just a matter of time until this new model goes on sale too.



