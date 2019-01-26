Yes, You Can Snow-Drift an Audi SQ5

AWD

SUV

TDI

The holidays have passed, but it's still the season to be jolly if you happen to own a powerfulcar that can drift in the snow. But what if you're a bit weird and bought the Audi SQ5 instead?We have nothing against SQ5 owners. It's just that the car is an unusual pick for European customers, so much so that you can't order one from Audi at this moment. The old SQ5 had a diesel twin-turbo V6, but this one is TFSI-only, just like its sisters, the S4 and S5.On vacation in what looks like Austria, the owner of a Racing Blue Mica SQ5 decided to give it the full beans. Despite its tall, relatively heavy body, the Audislides around effortlessly, holding itself sideways and pushing a lot of snow with its rear tires, a sign that power is being diverted there.How much power are we talking about? Audi's idea of a hot SUV involves a 3.0-liter V6 with a single-scroll turbocharger. This makes 354 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. On top of that, we have an ABT power pack installed on this bad boy, lifting the output to a slightly more impressive 425 and 550 Nm, so almost as much as an M3.But unlike the M3, this Audi SUV has quattro permanent AWD and weighs a hefty 1.9 tons. Even with the ABT tune, you're not going to be able to sprint to 100 km/h faster than 5 seconds, not that it matters when you're having sideways fun.The performance boosts are followed up with cosmetic changes, as the SQ5 has been fitted with 20-inch ABT black wheels, a new exhaust system and a mild body kit with fender flares and bumper inserts. This is clearly a fan, since he owns the previous generation as well, the one with the