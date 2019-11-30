autoevolution

Yellow T6 Transporter On Bentley Wheels Looks Natural

VW fans like to put expensive, shiny wheels on their cars more than pretty much any other brand community in Europe. One of the popular mods is Bentley alloys because they get that instant "what, what?" reaction.
They don't actually have to be actual wheels from a Bentley, though this would explain why so many of them are being stolen. No, there's plenty of companies out there that are willing to ignore copyright law and fabricate these alloys.

The copycat look probably doesn't bother Bentley all that much. Not only does this make them it so people aspire to own a Bentley and settle for just the wheels, but this design is actually kind of old.

Also, the wheels probably need to be replicas to fit a normal car, since the diameter, width and hole pattern are all smaller. In the case of the T6 Transporter, we believe the size is 20x8 inches with a 112x5 pattern.

Obviously, air suspension is used to slam the Transporter at auto shows while having it at a practical height for normal road use. But other than that, it looks pretty stock. Yes, VW did sell the T6 with a front bumper like that. Looking through @y10shh's pictures, we've come to realize that the van has been retrofitted with a couple of Recaro bucket leather seats that look like they're from the Golf R32.

This particular model is probably a five-seater with the 204 horsepower version of the 2-liter TDI, which usually brings along a DSG gearbox and 4Motion AWD. There's also a 204 HP TSI engine, just to make things confusing, but it's less popular.

After the heavily updated T6.1 model, Volkswagen is working on the all-new T7 right now. It will come along in a couple of years and because it deals with new emissions regulations, there's even the possibility of an EV model, not to mention the plug-in and hybrid.
