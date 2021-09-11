Yellow Dreams: Ferrari Siblings for Sale

Think Ferrari. What's the first color that you think of? Is it red? Is it something else? Most people tend to think that way, but some Ferrari aficionados may feel otherwise. Did you know that Enzo Ferrari's initial choice for his "stables" was yellow? Oh yes, the famous Giallo Modena was the way to go back in the day.
I guess Giallo Modena Ferraris are part of the reason why I'm obsessed with yellow cars. This color has been an option for multiple Ferrari models across the years. But the question is. What are the top 5 models that you tend to think of when talking about the Italian brand? For me, it has to be the 288 GTO, the F40, the F50, the Enzo, and the LaFerrari. And you can get all of these in Giallo Modena if your bank account is solid enough.
And today I came across a dealership in the United Kingdom that just so happens to have two yellow "stallions" under its roof. Two of the most insane Ferraris ever built. And both of them are packing V12 engines. I'm talking about a 1997 F50 and a 2003 Enzo. Just seeing these two vehicles together is a sight to behold. Ferrari only made 349 F50s and 400 Enzos. But only 31 of those F50s came in Giallo Modena. And the same goes for 37 Enzos.
I've been lucky enough to attend several high-level Ferrari events, such as the Cavalcade, both in Italy and Japan. And while I did get to see an F50 parked to an Enzo before, never did it happen that both cars were finished in Giallo Modena. I don't think I've ever seen anything like it on the Internet before either. That's how rare this occurrence is.
Both cars seem to be in excellent shape and their odometers will confirm that as well. The F50 has only been driven for 8,077 miles (13,000 km), while the Enzo sits at 9,879 miles (15,900 km). Sadly, pricing for these vehicles hasn't been made public, but I wouldn't be surprised if you'd have to spend more than $5 or perhaps $6 million to get them both. If you can afford that kind of money, I imagine that maintenance isn't going to be a headache for you either.
And today I came across a dealership in the United Kingdom that just so happens to have two yellow "stallions" under its roof. Two of the most insane Ferraris ever built. And both of them are packing V12 engines. I'm talking about a 1997 F50 and a 2003 Enzo. Just seeing these two vehicles together is a sight to behold. Ferrari only made 349 F50s and 400 Enzos. But only 31 of those F50s came in Giallo Modena. And the same goes for 37 Enzos.
I've been lucky enough to attend several high-level Ferrari events, such as the Cavalcade, both in Italy and Japan. And while I did get to see an F50 parked to an Enzo before, never did it happen that both cars were finished in Giallo Modena. I don't think I've ever seen anything like it on the Internet before either. That's how rare this occurrence is.
Both cars seem to be in excellent shape and their odometers will confirm that as well. The F50 has only been driven for 8,077 miles (13,000 km), while the Enzo sits at 9,879 miles (15,900 km). Sadly, pricing for these vehicles hasn't been made public, but I wouldn't be surprised if you'd have to spend more than $5 or perhaps $6 million to get them both. If you can afford that kind of money, I imagine that maintenance isn't going to be a headache for you either.