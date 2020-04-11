Yellow Discovery Takes on Audi Q7, VW Touareg and Land Cruiser in Tug of War

Tired of the same boring old drag race videos where even the SUVs have to play along and pretend to be sports cars? Well, fear not, because Carwow isn't afraid to rip out some grass and burn some diesel for our fun. But don't tell Greta about this.
The UK car channel has almost singlehandedly made the YouTube tug-of-war cool with its video of a Mercedes G63 pulling three little Suzuki SUVs. Now they're back and... what are they thinking? There's no way a single Land Rover can play with those serious silver rigs!
Thankfully, things start slower with the yellow Land Rover taking on just the Volkswagen Touareg. And how is the Discovery even that color? We don't want to spoil it, but it has something to do with a celebrity wrapper.
Unlike in a drag race, horsepower figures usually don't decide the winner of a tug-of-war. That's why the 254 horsepower V6 of the Land Rover outdoes the 286 hp one in the Volkswagen. The Discovery is noticeably heavier, and to see if that's the biggest factor, Mat switches the Vdub for an Audi Q7 that's bulkier (by about 200 lbs) but uses the same engine. This isn't enough to secure the victory but does appear to help a little.
Finally, the crew had another SUV with a serious off-road reputation on hand and decided to use it. It's the Toyota Land Cruiser. But because it's a low-end diesel model, it doesn't have the torque needed to shift the banana. Come on, where is the big V8?
So about the 3-on-1 tug you were expecting... yeah, that's not happening. They just put that in the thumbnail for the clicks and we also liked the idea. But you can imagine that the Land Rover would have lost and some paint might have been damaged.
