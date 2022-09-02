Yellow 2000 Ducati 748 Is a Stunner by Definition, Exhales Through Akrapovic Silencers

By the looks of it, the future owner of this Italian beauty is going to be a very fortunate individual.
We can probably all agree that most yellow-painted bikes look great, and the Ducati 748 is no exception, alright? Although it displays well over 22k miles (36,000 km) on the clock, this 2000 MY specimen is in superb condition from head to toe. Under prior ownership, the Duc was fitted with an abundance of aftermarket bits and pieces, such as Akrapovic exhaust mufflers, carbon fiber fenders, and LED taillight bulbs.
Additionally, one may also find an aftermarket tail tidy and new clip-on handlebars from Fast by Ferracci. The 748 was sold to a Wisconsin-based dealer back in July, subsequently receiving modern spark plugs and timing belts, as well as a pair of Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires.
All fluids have been flushed around the same time, while the valve clearances and rocker arms underwent a thorough inspection. Beneath its Terblanche-designed bodywork, Ducati’s phenom houses a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin with Marelli EFI componentry, four valves per cylinder, and a displacement of 748cc. Joined by a six-speed gearbox, the engine is capable of delivering up to 98 wild stallions at 11,000 rpm.
When the tachometer reads 9,000 revs, a maximum torque output numbering 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be accomplished at the crankshaft. These figures can ultimately translate into an 11.8-second quarter-mile time and a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). With its 432-pound (196-kg) dry weight, the 748 can dash from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in no more than 3.4 ticks.
This two-wheeled stunner is now making its way to auction at no reserve, so you could see it parked in your garage if you’ve got a few grand to burn! The ongoing bidding process is taking place on Bring a Trailer, where you may submit your best offer until Thursday, September 8. As of now, the leading bid is registered at a meager $3,850.
