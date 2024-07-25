Yay or Nay? Rough 1960 Chevrolet Impala 348 Hides Mysterious News Under the Hood

Despite being part of the same generation, the 1959 and 1960 Impalas used different styling. The latter dropped the rounded design for a square look. The Impala adopted three round rear taillights on each side, but it remained a large vehicle that felt great on the road.
The lineup included a two-door hardtop sport coupe, a convertible, and the less desirable four-door configurations – the sedan and the hardtop sport sedan. The cheapest version was the four-door sedan, which could be had for at least $2,590 in the base configuration.
The top engine remained the 348ci unit. It was offered in multiple configurations this year, albeit without fuel injection, and customers willing to pay $333 for a performance upgrade could get the three two-barrel flavor rated at 335 horsepower.
Chevrolet again offered a wide range of options, and air conditioning was the most expensive, carrying a price tag of $468.
A two-door 1960 Impala landed on Craigslist earlier this month, but its condition doesn't make the project appropriate for the Average Joe. The photos shared by the owner suggest the restoration has already started, but it's unclear how much work has already been completed. The owner says the car "needs some work," albeit I'd say it needs a lot of work.
The photos suggest the Impala is missing many parts, especially inside, so contact the seller and ask all the big questions before making an offer. The metal comes with good news and bad news, depending on the angle when you inspect the car, but the Impala will sell with new front floor pans and braces. It'll still require more metal work, so if possible, put the car on a lift and thoroughly inspect the undersides.
This Impala rolled off the assembly lines with the best engine option available in 1960. The 348 once put the wheels in motion on this Impala, but it's unclear what happens under the hood today. The owner didn't share any specifics, and the photo gallery doesn't expose the engine bay, so your in-person inspection should also include a thorough verification of the engine. If the 348 is still in place, you could attempt a restoration to factory specifications, a two-door Impala powered by the largest block in 1960 could end up costing a small fortune.
The owner is willing to let this car go for $6,500, but it's hard to tell if this is a fair expectation, considering the missing information. You should be able to get a clearer picture of everything after you inspect it live and make sure you find a good mechanic to determine what happens in the engine bay.
This Impala is parked close to Seattle, and despite the missing info, it's safe to assume you'll need transportation to take it home.
