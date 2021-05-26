Yard Built Yamaha XSR700 “8 Dayz” Looks Sound Carrying Its Alloy Monocoque Suit

Selfishly Explore the World Year-Round With the Cape Hawk 690 Expedition Yacht

Yamaha’s XSR700 is one gorgeous bike straight out of the box, but that won’t stop moto artists from reinterpreting it however they please. 12 photos



Sure enough, they gladly accepted. The project began with an ordinary



At its core, the donor for this undertaking packs a liquid-cooled 689cc parallel-twin powerplant with a compression ratio of 11.5:1 and sixteen valves. At 9,000 spins per minute, the engine delivers 74 hp, with 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of torque produced at approximately 6,500 revs. The mill is mated to a six-speed transmission that enables its force to reach a chain final drive.



Young Guns’ moto specialists kicked things off by fabricating an aluminum monocoque structure, merging the fuel tank and tail unit into a single piece. The new outfit is complemented by a pair of snazzy side panels, as well as a rugged front fairing that houses dual LED headlights. In the cockpit, you will spot a fresh handlebar wearing top-shelf hydraulic levers from Magura’s inventory.



Without a doubt, Young Guns Speed Shop's 8 Dayz is one flawless display of metalwork.