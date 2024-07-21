Yamaha XT600 Tweety Is a Fully-Fledged Flat Track Racer With Custom Flair Galore

In the motorcycling world, it’s not uncommon for clothing and accessories brands to indulge in custom projects from time to time. For instance, the bike we’re about to look at is the result of a collaboration between HolyFreedom and Corrado Savazzi. The former is a successful wearables firm run by Arnaldo Upali, who’d enrolled the help of Signor Savazzi for the mechanical aspect of this build.
As their starting point, the project’s authors went with an old Yamaha XT600, which was promptly taken apart when it came into their possession. The goal was to build a bare-bones flat tracker with custom bodywork and modernized running gear, so a large chunk of the Yammie’s factory equipment was ditched during the initial teardown. With the motorcycle dismantled, the first step involved a nice bit of frame surgery.
The OEM subframe got taken out of the equation, and a neat handmade alternative was subsequently fitted in its stead. We notice a new swingarm lower down, attached to a reinforced pivot point and mated to an adjustable aftermarket shock absorber. The guys chose to delete the XT600’s original forks in favor of higher-spec units, which were shortened by 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) prior to installation.
Billet aluminum triple clamps from Luca Venturini connect the forks to the motorcycle’s steering stem. Down in the unsprung sector, you’ll come across laced Excel hoops enveloped in Maxxis flat track rubber fore and aft. There is no front brake to speak of, so the rear unit had to be upgraded accordingly. It gained a fresh wave-style rotor of aftermarket origin, and the Nissin caliper was thoroughly revamped to work as good as new.
In the cockpit, the Yamaha saw all its standard hardware taken out of the equation, and only the bare essentials went back on. Namely, there is now a wide flat tracker handlebar perched on bespoke risers, but there are no mirrors or dials in sight. This machine was clearly going to become a fully-fledged racer, so the guys also refrained from adding any sort of lighting paraphernalia.
Not much has changed about the engine on the inside, but we do find some fresh breathing equipment at both ends of the combustion cycle. Air is drawn in through a 3D-printed intake, and that high-mounted exhaust came courtesy of Zard. The pipework ends in a high-grade muffler from Spark’s catalog. All the mods we’ve mentioned thus far are undeniably rad, but we’ve actually saved the best for last.
The icing on the cake is a breathtaking monocoque attire, which fuses the fuel tank, seat pan, and tail section into a single unit. Its surface is made of countless polygons that look absolutely mesmerizing, and the only other piece of bodywork you’ll find here is a transparent front number board. Lastly, the seat was fabricated by Wild Hog, with lettering that depicts the nickname chosen by HolyFreedom’s frontman for this custom gem (Tweety).
