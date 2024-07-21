Yamaha XT600 Tweety Is a Fully-Fledged Flat Track Racer With Custom Flair Galore

11 photos Photo: HolyFreedom via Pipeburn

In the motorcycling world, it’s not uncommon for clothing and accessories brands to indulge in custom projects from time to time. For instance, the bike we’re about to look at is the result of a collaboration between HolyFreedom and Corrado Savazzi. The former is a successful wearables firm run by Arnaldo Upali, who’d enrolled the help of Signor Savazzi for the mechanical aspect of this build.