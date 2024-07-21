Yamaha XT600 Malambo Boasts Handmade Trellis Frame and Supermoto Anatomy

11 photos Photo: Maxi Pucheta

Operating as Lucky Custom out of Cordoba, Argentina, Lucas Layum and his crew have been killing the customization game for the better part of two decades. The shop was founded all the way back in 2006, and it has since garnered a ton of worldwide attention from everyday enthusiasts and the motorcycling press alike. What you’re looking at here is the 103rd project pieced together by Lucky’s bike-modding artisans.