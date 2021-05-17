4 Zero-Mile 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 Is Very Rare, Costs as Much as Three R1Ms

Yamaha XSR700 “Super 7” Looks Prepared to Flex Its Handsome Aftermarket Gains

Feel free to rejoice if you own an XSR700, because the Super 7 is being sold as a bolt-on kit by its creators. 13 photos



In its previous life, this ravishing piece of two-wheeled artwork (dubbed “Super 7”) was an ordinary XSR700 from the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup. The donor in question is powered by a liquid-cooled 689cc parallel-twin engine that packs eight valves and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. A peak horsepower figure of 74 ponies will be achieved at 9,000 revs, while a torque output of up to 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) is made possible at 6,500 spins.



These modules are complemented by countless bolt-on components manufactured in-house, all of which can be purchased on the JvB-Moto



Thus, the bike’s rear end received a tiny tail section, LED lighting and a fresh saddle, while a pair of handsome side panels can be spotted on the flanks. The finishing touch comes in the form of a minute front fender that takes pride of place in between the standard fork legs. The German city of Cologne is where you’ll find JvB-Moto – a successful developer of aftermarket goodies founded by a fellow named Jens vom Brauck. However, his enterprise doesn’t just specialize in fabricating individual bolt-on items; these folks also pride themselves with an extensive portfolio of complete custom builds. As you browse their range, you’ll run into as many as three entities that took part in Yamaha ’s Yard Built contest, and the one we’re featuring today is our favorite.In its previous life, this ravishing piece of two-wheeled artwork (dubbed “Super 7”) was an ordinary XSR700 from the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup. The donor in question is powered by a liquid-cooled 689cc parallel-twin engine that packs eight valves and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. A peak horsepower figure of 74 ponies will be achieved at 9,000 revs, while a torque output of up to 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) is made possible at 6,500 spins.As soon as the XSR rolled into their workshop, the JvB team began by removing the vast majority of its factory garments, except for the gas tank. At the front, the craftsmen proceeded to install an assortment of aftermarket accessories, such as a Daytona speedometer and a new handlebar from LSL.These modules are complemented by countless bolt-on components manufactured in-house, all of which can be purchased on the JvB-Moto website . They include LED turn signals, a retro-style headlight unit and one neat gauge housing, among others. After treating the exhaust system to a high-grade Arrow muffler, it was time to focus on the machine’s custom bodywork.Thus, the bike’s rear end received a tiny tail section, LED lighting and a fresh saddle, while a pair of handsome side panels can be spotted on the flanks. The finishing touch comes in the form of a minute front fender that takes pride of place in between the standard fork legs.