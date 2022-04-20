Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Surfaces as Nod to the Yard Built Movement

A while back, Japanese bike maker Yamaha decided to enter the custom motorcycle game by giving birth to something called Yard Built. The program is meant to draw in talented hands, who can come with impressive and worth-remembering custom rides based on Yamaha two-wheelers.
The program has proved rather successful, with some 60 creations seeing the daylight since implementation a few years ago. Most of them were, as per Yamaha’s desire, meant to pay tribute to some of the company’s “most iconic models from a previous era,” meaning the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and were based on production Sport Heritage two-wheelers.
In a bid to honor the professionals and dealers taking part in Yard Built, the Japanese revealed this week a special version of the XSR125, called Legacy.
Expected to hit dealerships’ shelves in June, the XSR125 Legacy comes with several features that are unique to it. First and foremost, we’re talking about special wheels, lightweight and spoked, just like the ones from decades ago. Wrapped in Metzeler Karoo tires, they come with gold rims, contrasting the all-black bodywork and chassis – all Legacy models will be offered as standard in a color called Historic Black.
The bike also benefits from 2-piece aluminum muffler covers, LED lights front and rear, 37 mm upside-down forks, and a retro-style circular LCD meter.
Mechanically, the Legacy is your usual 2021 XSR125, boasting the 125cc engine inside the frame, capable of developing a meager 14.7 hp, the requirement for the A1 license class.
Pricing for the new XSR125 Legacy was not announced, with the company saying you should “contact your national Yamaha distributor for more information.”
On the occasion of the motorcycle’s launch, the bike maker also announced its commitment to the Yard Built program and says it will continue investing in it in 2022, and possibly even beyond.
In a bid to honor the professionals and dealers taking part in Yard Built, the Japanese revealed this week a special version of the XSR125, called Legacy.
Expected to hit dealerships’ shelves in June, the XSR125 Legacy comes with several features that are unique to it. First and foremost, we’re talking about special wheels, lightweight and spoked, just like the ones from decades ago. Wrapped in Metzeler Karoo tires, they come with gold rims, contrasting the all-black bodywork and chassis – all Legacy models will be offered as standard in a color called Historic Black.
The bike also benefits from 2-piece aluminum muffler covers, LED lights front and rear, 37 mm upside-down forks, and a retro-style circular LCD meter.
Mechanically, the Legacy is your usual 2021 XSR125, boasting the 125cc engine inside the frame, capable of developing a meager 14.7 hp, the requirement for the A1 license class.
Pricing for the new XSR125 Legacy was not announced, with the company saying you should “contact your national Yamaha distributor for more information.”
On the occasion of the motorcycle’s launch, the bike maker also announced its commitment to the Yard Built program and says it will continue investing in it in 2022, and possibly even beyond.