Yamaha XJR1300 Spends Some Time With Wrenchmonkees, “Skullmonkee” Arises

While their approach might have been slightly restrained, it still manages to look seriously rad.
Although the Danish aftermarket surgeons over at Copenhagen’s Wrenchmonkees make it look easy, being a top dog in the custom motorcycle realm is no walk in the park. It takes skill, some serious dedication, and a good bit of thinking outside the box, and this workshop doesn’t seem to be having any problems with meeting that criteria.
In the past, we featured a few of their most notable exploits, such as an ominous Kawasaki W800 and the Yamaha XSR900 “Monkeebeast,” to name but a couple. Today, we’ll be having a quick look at the “Skullmonkee,” a 2015 XJR1300 subjected to a sinister makeover.
The donor is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 1,251cc inline-four leviathan, which packs a compression ratio of 9.7:1 and four valves per cylinder head. At optimal rpm, the mechanical spartan will gladly deliver up to 98 hp and 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of unforgiving torque to a five-speed gearbox. This force is handed over to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
Denmark’s Wrenchmonkees kicked things off by replacing the original saddle with a quilted leather alternative to keep things looking classy. Next, the team installed an array of CNC-machined goodies to emphasize the bike’s sinister aesthetic, including an aluminum triple clamp and bespoke engine covers.
At the front, the Skullmonkee comes equipped with a yellow-tinted headlight, a digital speedometer, an LSL Titan steering damper, and alloy clip-ons that wear Biltwell grips. We can also spot a pair of aftermarket rear-mounted foot pegs and an Ohlins STX 36 monoshock at the opposite end.
The standard exhaust system has been removed in favor of a stainless-steel four-into-two alternative topped with Spark mufflers. The finishing touches come in the form of top-shelf braking components from Beringer’s range. Those include Hypersport brake discs, high-grade calipers, and a state-of-the-art master cylinder.
