Yamaha Won't Abandon Low-End UTVs Thanks to the Wolverine 850, Company Rep Explains

A short while ago, autoevolution was invited by Yamaha to the rainforests of Ketchikan, Alaska, for one unique assignment. Step one, drive a well-sorted Yamaha Wolverine 850 X2 across the vast rugged wilderness of the Tongass National Forest and soak in all the glorious nature with some fun off-roading for good measure. Step two, conduct an unbiased, full-fledged review of the Wolverine to showcase its considerable upsides and minimal downsides. Step three, profit? Well, no. But the ride did leave us wanting to ask Yamaha some questions.





"During the Wolverine 850's development, we prioritized the needs of our target customers, focusing on creating a smooth and quiet ride experience. These models continue to be in high demand due to their exceptional cabin comfort, compact and nimble trail capability, and versatile performance for both work and play. Furthermore, they offer incredible value, backed by Yamaha's renowned reliability and durability," Scott said of the drive to keep true-to-form, bare-bones UTVs on the market.



That's despite an industry-wide trend in recent years towards high-end side-by-sides being kitted out like



"The Wolverine X2 appeals to a diverse range of buyers, but common themes among them are the exceptional value, versatility, and the quiet, smooth engine performance it offers," Scott said of the unique pool of clients that could potentially make use of a side-by-side squarely in the middle between work and fun. Customers also appreciate the overall fit and finish, along with Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road durability and reliability. The added peace of mind provided by the Yamaha 10-Year Belt [ CVT ] Warranty is another significant factor that resonates with buyers."



Knowing this, it's not a bunch of screens and microchips but rather the quality of the build materials that make up the bulk of the $15,799 MSRP for the entry-level Wolverine. After several years on the market and approval from us folks after our test drive, the folks at Yamaha's facility in Georgia are building products that the big bosses in Japan can be proud of. From the peppiness of its 847cc twin-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder to its overbuilt



"The Yamaha Wolverine X2 is powered by a 847-cc DOHC , eight-valve, parallel twin-cylinder engine, ideal for tight, technical terrain. Forged pistons and connecting rods ensure durable high-RPM performance, and Yamaha’s 270-degree crankshaft format allows linear torque development and excellent power throughout the RPM range. Yamaha’s Wolverine X2 is built with industry-leading durability and dependability to handle the greatest variety of off-road situations." Scott said of the rugged prowess of the Wolverine 850's engine hardware. He had even more to say about the CVT.



"Yamaha’s exclusive Ultramatic transmission – the most advanced and durable CVT drive system available – is designed to accommodate more than 60 pounds-foot of torque. A larger centrifugal clutch maintains constant belt tension, eliminating slipping and slamming of the belt when at idle or engaged, reducing heat and improving durability in high-torque situations. This constant belt tension is what allows us to provide customers an unprecedented industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty, as well as a natural-feeling all-wheel engine braking to eliminate 'freewheeling' even in rough, technical terrain."



It's only because of Yamaha's above-mentioned mega factory outside of Atlanta, Georgia, that Yamaha can manufacture powersports vehicles to the same ultra-high standard as what's built for markets elsewhere in Japan. Like Toyota in the automotive space, success in the Far East translates fantastically overseas. "At Yamaha, we pride ourselves on the durability, reliability, and Proven Off-Road performance of our products. This commitment allows us to offer customers unparalleled benefits, such as the Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty on all ATVs and Side-by-Sides equipped with our Ultramatic transmission." Scott remarked about the "special sauce," so to speak, about why Yamaha side-by-sides are some of the best in the game right now.



"Our vehicles are designed, extensively tested, and developed here in Georgia to ensure they not only meet but exceed our standards and customer expectations. Additionally, our side-by-sides and full-



What this translated to on the rainy woodlands and rugged terrain of Pacific Northwestern Alaska was perhaps the purest side-by-side experience you can still have in 2024. With no stereo, radio, navigation screen, air conditioning, or any of the luxuries that side-by-side manufacturers perpetually tempt their customers with, you're able to appreciate the finer details of what makes a good side-by-side better than the middle of the pack. Over rough, wet terrain and relentless, seemingly unending downpours, the



When you have that kind of deal at your fingertips, you'd be hard-pressed not to say yes.