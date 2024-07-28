Yamaha Won't Abandon Low-End UTVs Thanks to the Wolverine 850, Company Rep Explains

35 photos Photo: Dave Schelske

A short while ago, autoevolution was invited by Yamaha to the rainforests of Ketchikan, Alaska, for one unique assignment. Step one, drive a well-sorted Yamaha Wolverine 850 X2 across the vast rugged wilderness of the Tongass National Forest and soak in all the glorious nature with some fun off-roading for good measure. Step two, conduct an unbiased, full-fledged review of the Wolverine to showcase its considerable upsides and minimal downsides. Step three, profit? Well, no. But the ride did leave us wanting to ask Yamaha some questions.