Yamaha Updates Its Iconic YZ125 for the First Time in 15 Years

For so long now it looked like Yamaha had given up on its legendary YZ125 two-stroke, but the company finally decided to fully update its motocross bike with the launch of the new, reimagined 2022 version.
Even the Japanese manufacturer admits that this is the first full update the 2022 YZ125 receives in over 15 years, but with its new features, the motorcycle now jumps to the top of the 125cc two-stroke class. It is now more powerful, more ergonomic, and with a more aggressive look.
So, what’s new? Well, for starters, the overall design and graphic scheme of the new YZ125, which looks rougher, with the new appearance better highlighting the racing capabilities of the bike. It has a new front and rear fender design and the body panels and radiator shrouds are slimmer. The seat is flatter and the fuel tank narrower, offering an improved riding experience, making it easier to shift body weight and maintain good control of the motorcycle.
Yamaha completely redesigned the liquid-cooled 125cc engine, which is more powerful than the one in the 2021 model. All the parts in it are new, including its cylinder body, piston, crankcase, expansion chamber, etc.
Moving on to the braking system, that too has also been updated to be lighter and offer a better feel. It has larger front pistons, a redesigned 270mm (10.6 in) front rotor with a 30 percent increase in pad contact area and higher friction pad material. The rear rotor is smaller, with a diameter of 240mm (9.4 in), although it keeps the same braking power.
The manufacturer also boasts the revised suspension and improved fueling, thanks to the new, high-precision Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor with throttle position sensor and 3D-map-controlled CDI unit, for precise ignition timing.
Yamaha says the new 2022 YZ125 motorcycle will be available in dealerships starting this October, for a price of $6,899.
