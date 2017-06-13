autoevolution

Yamaha Unveils 2018 YZ450F With World’s First Smartphone Tuning App

 
13 Jun 2017, 13:18 UTC ·
by
Yamaha is proud to introduce its 2018 YZ450F model featuring electric start and the world’s first smartphone tuning app on a production motocross motorcycle.
The company’s designers and engineers have set out to build a new kind of motocross bike that delivers the ideal balance of power and confidence to Yamaha riders. And they say they have done it with the new YZ450F.

The new model revolves around a new reverse-head engine, featuring an updated cylinder head, piston, cam profiles, cylinder geometry and more.

The other new addition is a compact starter motor which is powered by an ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery. The new setup brings the convenience of push-button starting to the racetrack for effortless restarts under pressure.

Hugging the new engine is a new aluminum beam frame which is designed with an optimized engine mounting position to enhance balance.

Surrounding this fully rebuilt chassis, the 2018 YZ450F features a new lighter and more compact body from tip to tail that not only looks sharper, but also gives improved ergonomics for easy rider mobility.

A smaller 6.2-liter fuel tank and redesigned top-mounted airbox together with new concave radiator shrouds give a slimmer knee grip area that not only improves styling but offers better knee grip and enhanced overall riding support for added controllability.

The seat width has been reduced by 9 mm and is also 20 mm lower towards the tail, giving a flatter profile for the better rider mobility during front-rear weight shifting.

Suspension wise, the 2018 YZ450F comes with a fully adjustable KYB spring-type forks featuring speed-sensitive damping, while the rear shock, also a KYB unit, gives excellent low speed feel and high-speed stability.

Last but not least, the company launched a specifically designed Yamaha Power Tuner smartphone app that makes the 2018 YZ450F the world’s first production motocross bike that can wirelessly have its engine tuned.

The app enables the rider to make quick and easy fuel and ignition mapping changes. A logging function also allows the make notes about riding location, conditions, bike settings, and more to give a baseline for future rides.

The new model will be available at Yamaha dealers starting August 2017. Pricing varies depending on country so you should ask yours for more info.
