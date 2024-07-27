Yamaha TR1 Dirt Drifter Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Exhaust Pipework and Scrambler Anatomy

The crew behind Moto Adonis has been at it since 2012, and their builds have only gotten better as time went by. We’ve showcased a few of their projects right here on autoevolution in the past, always delighted by the sort of custom wizardry they can pull off. Operating in the Netherlands, the workshop has accumulated a sizeable portfolio for custom bike enthusiasts to admire, with no two builds alike.
Moto Adonis seems keen on avoiding repetition at all costs, and that’s part of what makes their work so intriguing to begin with. In the following paragraphs, we’ll be having a look at a rad one-off scrambler dubbed the Dirt Drifter, which resulted from a sort of collaboration between the Dutch shop and MAD Exhausts. On the other hand, the project’s donor came in the form of a Yamaha TR1.
It all started with a call from MAD’s frontman Daan Borsje, who wanted to commission a complete build to showcase one of their new products. As you can certainly tell, there is actually a lot more to this scrambled Yamaha than just some fancy exhaust plumbing, so let’s cut to the chase and dive right in for a closer look. After performing the customary teardown, Moto Adonis went on to address the bike’s running gear.
To that extent, all the stock equipment once worn by the Yammie has been ditched, making way for an array of higher-spec replacements. On the one hand, front-end suspension duties are now taken care of by a Suzuki GSX-R's inverted forks, which were lengthened prior to installation in order to get the creature’s posture just right. Clearly, the rear suspension hardware couldn’t remain stock.
Moto Adonis fitted a premium aftermarket monoshock from YSS in that area, then they turned to the motorcycle’s brakes. At the front, stopping power is now provided by a beefy Nissin caliper and a MotoMaster rotor measuring 320 mm (12.6 inches) in diameter. The rear end features a drilled disc and a Brembo caliper, operated through a fresh master cylinder.
In the center, we now come across the repurposed fuel tank of a Honda CB750 Bol d’Or, whose underside was painstakingly modified to work with the TR1 frame. Behind the retro CB tank lies a bespoke subframe built in-house, supporting a black leather saddle with diamond pattern stitching. There’s an LED lighting strip recessed into the subframe’s looped rear section, joined by a wide fender underneath.
You’ll spot a handmade electronics box further ahead, flanked by a pair of aftermarket turn signals. Over at twelve o’clock, the specimen carries a high-mounted mudguard to keep most of the dirt and grime at bay, but then there is that large LED headlight fitted on custom brackets. It’s bright enough to keep the party going on the darkest of nights, and the headlight ears bear small aftermarket blinkers.
Daan and his teammate Wouter Buningh got straight to work crafting the exhaust system, which would later be replicated to become and off-the-shelf item you can order. The stainless-steel plumbing snakes its way around the engine as a two-into-one layout, before ending nice and high in a reverse megaphone muffler. A mixture of metal and carbon fiber heat shielding prevents the rider’s leg from getting cooked.
With the gorgeous pipework done, the project was truly nearing completion and thus ready for the paint job. Moto Adonis kept things relatively simple here, wrapping all the bodywork components in a glossy coat of black as the base color. The gas tank is also adorned with vibrant stripes done in red, orange, and yellow, a color trio beautifully matched to the gold fork stanchions and red shock spring.
Black predominates elsewhere, too, but items such as the spokes, exhaust, and lower engine covers have all been left unpainted. All things considered, we’d say the collaboration between Moto Adonis and MAD was a resounding success in every possible way. It resulted in one of the coolest off-the-shelf exhaust solutions for the Yamaha TR1, as well as a fantastic bike in the form of the Dirt Drifter.
As the footwear department was in need of some fresh air, as well, the guys threw a KTM’s wheel hubs and rims into the mix, together with new stainless-steel spokes. Rounding things out on unsprung territory are dual-purpose TKC 70 tires from Continental. The cosmetic side of things is equally enticing, as there is not a single piece of factory bodywork left on this machine.
Up in the cockpit, the Dirt Drifter sports a new handlebar kitted with adjustable control levers, stylish grips, and a single bar-end mirror on the left. An offset dial rounds things out in that area, feeding vital info to the rider while keeping things nice and clean. Moto Adonis had the TR1’s V-twin powerplant refurbished for good measure, then they handed things over to MAD Exhausts.
