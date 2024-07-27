Yamaha TR1 Dirt Drifter Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Exhaust Pipework and Scrambler Anatomy

11 photos Photo: Moto Adonis

The crew behind Moto Adonis has been at it since 2012, and their builds have only gotten better as time went by. We’ve showcased a few of their projects right here on autoevolution in the past, always delighted by the sort of custom wizardry they can pull off. Operating in the Netherlands, the workshop has accumulated a sizeable portfolio for custom bike enthusiasts to admire, with no two builds alike.