Yamaha Reveals New More Powerful F80 Boat Engine

It’s summertime, and if your boat needs a new engine, Yamaha just revealed a new F80 model that is lighter and more compact, not to mention more powerful than the previous generations.
Without compromising the strength and reliability for which Yamaha engines are known, the company’s engineers have redesigned certain components on the F80 engine to make it better for those seeking fun and thrills on the water.

Apart from the higher performance, the new engine also works more smoothly and quietly thanks to the new exhaust system and rubber engine mounts. An additional intake silencer has also been mounted to support the cause.

The engine is fully compatible with Yamaha’s Digital Network System which offers an array of sophisticated control functions, and options, such as digital gauges and the Y-COP immobilizer security system.

Another attractive advantage of linking the F80 with the Digital Network System is the availability of VTS (Variable Trolling Speed) system, which not only provides a lower than normal idle speed but also means you can control your trolling speed in simple 50 rpm steps. Fishermen will find this very useful.

The new pack is completed by the company’s latest cowling design which comes in a solid looking gray shade with modern graphics layered on top.

To get into the more technical side, the 1,832cc four-stroke inline-four fuel injected unit features a prop shaft output of 80 horsepower (58.8 kW) at 5,500 rpm. The wet sump lubrication system takes 3.2 liters of oil, and the whole thing weighs just under 170 kilograms, including the propeller.

The F80D is a mid-range engine recommended for watersports, offshore fishing, and leisure activities. It will be available at Yamaha dealers starting end of June 2017. You should contact your nearest dealer to get pricing information as it may differ based on region. Until then, you can check it out in the attached photo gallery above.
