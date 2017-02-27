Yamaha MT-10 Tourer Edition Unveiled In Europe

With natural and relaxed ergonomics offering a variety of different riding positions, the new Yamaha MT-10 is a versatile roadster that is also agile and very powerful. The model is a great platform that can adapt to your needs thanks to a dedicated package of accessories now - meet the MT-10 Tourer Edition.





We should also remind you the new MT-10 comes fitted with an engine developed directly from the latest YZF-R1’s 998 cc inline-4 crossplane unit and comes with all the electronic aids you could possibly need, including traction control, quick-shifter, assist and slipper clutch, cruise control, ABS, fully adjustable suspension and more. For 2017, the unstoppable influence of the Dark Side of Japan continues to grow with the arrival of the MT-10 Tourer Edition. Its high windshield and knuckle guards allow you to run longer and harder on every ride, while the design of the seat delivers added comfort for a hyper naked bike that it is.Softside cases will increase functionality by adding much needed luggage space, while a GPS support can be found on the dash ready to accommodate various devices including the TomTom rider satnav that is offered as an optional extra.All of these special parts and accessories were already available to existing MT-10 owners, but the fully-equipped Tourer Edition represents a sensible saving when compared to buying the items separately.Furthermore, Yamaha and TomTom have come together to offer the TomTom Rider 410 for €199 only to MT-10 Tourer Edition customers, giving a saving of €200 on the standard price.The special touring-oriented equipment transforms the most exciting Hyper Naked into an even more versatile and functional motorcycle, capable of covering longer distances at high speeds.With its ability to excel at everything from commuting through to sport riding, and weekend trips through to longer distance adventures, the MT-10 Tourer Edition combines thrilling performance and all-round versatility.We should also remind you the new MT-10 comes fitted with an engine developed directly from the latest YZF-R1’s 998 cc inline-4 crossplane unit and comes with all the electronic aids you could possibly need, including traction control, quick-shifter, assist and slipper clutch, cruise control, ABS, fully adjustable suspension and more.