Yamaha Invites You to Find Your Inner Darkness With the Newly Announced MT Series

I'll start with the MT-07. The model will receive a new 5-inch, full-color TFT display in the European release. You'll also be able to switch between two different screen themes: Street Theme and Touring Theme. The first offers a more modern, pointed look, while the latter provides a traditional, rounded look to the display.
Smartphone connectivity via the Yamaha MyRide app is now possible. If you pair your phone to the bike using Bluetooth, the display will show incoming calls, emails, and text messages through notifications.
The 2023 MT-07 will come pre-wired for fitment of Yamaha's quick-shifter, which comes as an upgrade. If you go for it, you'll find all the necessary electronics installed on the motorbike. Other minor changes include a painted ABS front fender and a revised right handlebar switchgear, which was redesigned to accommodate the new TFT display.
"Lots of people see Japan as a traditional society where conformity is the norm, but behind this stereotype lies a sub-culture where new ideas are constantly emerging," Yamaha reps say. The company has illustrated this sub-culture as the dark and unconventional side. This is the inspiration for the MT motorcycles.
"Find your Darkness" is the name of the new commercial, and, as expected, the action takes place in Japan. It starts with a man and a woman walking around when they see a black goo (similar to the one in Venom, if you're a Marvel fan) that flows behind a door. That's when they decide to follow it, and they go inside the building. Then, we see different snippets of the two riding around Tokyo as if they're daydreaming about the experiences.
Finally, the two manage to find their darkness and connect to it as soon as they touch it. The spot ends with the two meeting each other on the motorbikes.
Next up, we have the MT-125 – also part of the Hyper Naked family. The model is loved by riders looking for a lightweight option and is an option for younglings looking for an introduction to riding. That was the case for me back in 2015; I wanted to have an MT-125 as my first bike when I got my license, and I was limited to 125cc. However, it had been recently released and was too expensive for my budget, so I ended up getting a second-hand YZF-R125.
The MT-125's "Darkness is the Next Level" commercial is clearly intended for a younger audience. It starts off with a teenager playing a video game from home in which he's customizing an MT-125 and getting ready to play. The race starts, and he's riding the motorbike on an empty road, switching lanes and gathering point by riding through different icons.
Two other riders appear alongside him, and the players seem to become more and more concentrated in the game. He ends up going through a tunnel, and suddenly, he's transported on the bike, and now he's actually riding the MT-125. The three riders stop, fist bump, and continue their way. This is Yamaha's way of inviting aspiring young riders to make the transition by finding their darkness in the MT-125.
Yamaha MT-07 and MT-125 will be available in Europe in three colorways – Cyan Storm, Icon Blue, and Tech Black. Pricing and availability will vary depending on which region you're based in. If you're interested in getting your hands on one or looking for more information about them, check in with your local Yamaha dealer.
