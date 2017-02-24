autoevolution

Yamaha Introduces New YS125 Beginner Bike

 
Yamaha is glad to announce the introduction of a new model to replace the discontinued YBR125. The new beginner naked bike is called the YS125, and it should make for a great traffic beater.
Starting with the looks of the new YS125, you can easily tell it’s a YBR successor as its overall lines are pretty much similar with the defunct model. The controls’ placement still allows for a relaxed riding position while the 15 mm higher seat should offer the rider more legroom.

All body panels have been redesigned, from the headlight cowl to the tail, while it also got new lights and a lot of blacked-out elements including the engine and the exhaust to make it look more modern. Nothing got overlooked, and even the license plate holder is all new.

Speaking about the engine, the air-cooled single-cylinder 125 cc engine got redesigned to be Euro 4 emission regulations compliant. Another important mechanical improvement is the “Unified Braking System”, which counts in for more control, especially for inexperienced new riders, considering the bike isn’t fitted with ABS.

The Japanese bike maker claims the 2017 YS125 is more fuel efficient than its predecessor, managing to squeeze out up to 186 miles (300 km) from a full tank of gasoline. Mind you, the reservoir holds one more liter than the YBR model, now measuring 14 liters.

Other features include 18-inch cast wheels, clear-lens indicators, new dashboard, a good ol’ center stand as well as an electric starter. The kickstarter hasn’t been deleted allowing you to start the bike even if your battery is dead.

The new Yamaha YS125 will reach dealerships this March so you can start the new riding season in time if you’re looking for a cool little beginner bike. The model will be offered in three colors - red, white or black - and the starting price on the old continent is set at £2,799 (€3,311).
