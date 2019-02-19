autoevolution

Yachting Blue Metallic 2020 Porsche 911 Spec Looks Classy

19 Feb 2019, 9:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
This summer will see the first customers of the 2020 Porsche 911 taking delivery of their toys. However, since aficionados don't enjoy to be kept waiting, we like to bring you various specs of the eight-generation Neunelfer, regardless of whether these are real or come in the form of renderings.
4 photos
2020 Porsche 911s Land at Los Angeles Airport2020 Porsche 911s Land at Los Angeles Airport2020 Porsche 911s Land at Los Angeles Airport
The freshest example of this comes from the pixel play sitting before us, which portrays an incarnation of the 992 that will appeal to those who don't seek an extrovert configuration.

This spec bets on the classy card, albeit not being all about discretion. And that's because the rear-engined toy is portrayed in Yachting Blue Metallic.

"Cool, but what about the real-world aura of this shade?" we hear you asking. Well, those of you who are tuned into our Neunelfer tales might remember that we recently featured a Yachting Blue Metallic incarnation of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Returning to the sportscar we have here, the cabin of the Porscha is covered in brown leather, with this boosting the lavish aura of the vehicle.

Speaking of 992 configurations, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer recently introduced the Carrera Aerokit. We're referring to a noticeable fixed rear wing, whose size and design rivals that of GT3s from the past.

Of course, such a bold aero element is an opinion splitter. So while certain Porschephiles believe fixed wings should be reserved for GT cars, others enjoy the new customization possibilities delivered by the said element.

Regardless of which cam you identify with, you should know there's no reason to fret about 992 Neunelfer GT3 cannibalizations. After all, with Zuffenhausen being a master of versions and editions, the company knows how to avoid such risks.

And, as new GT3 prototypes have shown, the 992 generation will bring a considerably heftier rear wing. As for the tech news, the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional manual tranny are here to stay.


 

Yachting Blue Metallic PTS with brown interior. #thesap #992 #porsche #pts #997 #vintage #cardesign #design #carvintage #carlivery #createexploretakeover #HeaterCentral #illgrammers #fatalframes #moodygrams #visualsgang #petrolicious #carporn #drivetastefully #apaphoto #carphotography

A post shared by || THESAP . Design || (@thesap._) on Feb 1, 2019 at 3:34am PST

2020 porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 