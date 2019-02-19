Yachting Blue Metallic 2020 Porsche 911 Spec Looks Classy

This summer will see the first customers of the 2020 Porsche 911 taking delivery of their toys. However, since aficionados don't enjoy to be kept waiting, we like to bring you various specs of the eight-generation Neunelfer, regardless of whether these are real or come in the form of renderings.

Yachting Blue Metallic PTS with brown interior. #thesap #992 #porsche #pts #997 #vintage #cardesign #design #carvintage #carlivery #createexploretakeover #HeaterCentral #illgrammers #fatalframes #moodygrams #visualsgang #petrolicious #carporn #drivetastefully #apaphoto #carphotography A post shared by || THESAP . Design || (@thesap._) on Feb 1, 2019 at 3:34am PST The freshest example of this comes from the pixel play sitting before us, which portrays an incarnation of the 992 that will appeal to those who don't seek an extrovert configuration.This spec bets on the classy card, albeit not being all about discretion. And that's because the rear-engined toy is portrayed in Yachting Blue Metallic."Cool, but what about the real-world aura of this shade?" we hear you asking. Well, those of you who are tuned into our Neunelfer tales might remember that we recently featured a Yachting Blue Metallic incarnation of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.Returning to the sportscar we have here, the cabin of the Porscha is covered in brown leather, with this boosting the lavish aura of the vehicle.Speaking of 992 configurations, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer recently introduced the Carrera Aerokit. We're referring to a noticeable fixed rear wing, whose size and design rivals that of GT3s from the past.Of course, such a bold aero element is an opinion splitter. So while certain Porschephiles believe fixed wings should be reserved for GT cars, others enjoy the new customization possibilities delivered by the said element.Regardless of which cam you identify with, you should know there's no reason to fret about 992 Neunelfer GT3 cannibalizations. After all, with Zuffenhausen being a master of versions and editions, the company knows how to avoid such risks.And, as new GT3 prototypes have shown , the 992 generation will bring a considerably heftier rear wing. As for the tech news, the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional manual tranny are here to stay.