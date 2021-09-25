Xpeng P7 on NGP Doesn't Detect a Truck, Crashes in China

Xpeng recently made the headlines after presenting the P5, the first EV to feature a LiDAR as standard equipment (in more expensive versions). Despite that, the company has been praising its ADAS system since the P7. It is called XPILOT 3.0. The P5 will present a more advanced version called XPILOT 3.5, with an NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) function that will also handle city traffic. Xpeng used to say the NGP never had a crash, but that changed on September 22 when a P7 crashed against the back of a truck in China.

