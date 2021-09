Xpeng Officially Presents the P5, the World's First EV With a LiDAR

NEDC

Although it may seem small, the P5 is 4.81 meters (189.4 inches) long, 1.84 m (72.4 in) wide, 1.52 m (59,8 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.77 m (109.1 in). With a drag coefficient of 0.223, the sedan promises to be quite efficient.Sadly, Xpeng only released its ranges under thecycle, which does not properly compare withor EPA. The Chinese company said independent tests achieved 97.1% of the NEDC range in real-life conditions for the battery pack theoretically able to run 460 kilometers (285.8 miles). The P5 with 600 km (372.8 mi) of range would have returned up to 94.9% of that capability in these tests. Xpeng said the Tesla Model 3 would reach only 74.3% of its alleged 468 km (290.8 mi) range.Although there is information that the P5 will haveand RWD options, Xpeng did not mention a word about that in its official press release. It only said that the car would have a maximum power of 155(208 hp) and 310 Nm (228.6 lb-ft).The P5 will have six derivatives. Two of them (460G and 460E) present an LFP battery pack that delivers 55.9and 460 km of range. All the others use ternary cells (NCA or NMC). The versions 550G, 550E, and 550P have a 66.2-kWh battery pack, and you already know the range it presents. The top version is the 600P, with a 71.4-kWh battery pack and 600 km of range, obviously. Xpeng was much more concerned in presenting the P5 , called XPILOT. It would be much superior to Tesla’s Autopilot or, starting by the number of sensors it offers. Apart from two double-prism LiDARs for the 550P and 600P derivatives, it also presents 12 ultrasonic radars, 5 millimeter-wave radars, 13 high-definition cameras, and a high-precision positioning unit.The LiDARs are integrated with XPILOT 3.5 – Xpeng’s ADAS latest version, available only on the 550P and 600P. One of its functions, NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot), would now be able to steer the car and control its speed in a city environment, which could give you the idea that it is autonomous. Not yet: no vehicle currently for sale goes beyond Level 3. Xpeng did not mention what is the level XPILOT 3.5 presents.The Chinese company did not inform how much the car will cost without government incentives. Including them, the 460G starts at RMB157,900 ($24,457 at the current exchange rate). It is then followed by the 550G (RMB172,900, or $26,781), 460E (RMB177,900, or $27,555), 550E (RMB192,900, or $29,879), 550P (RMB199,900, or $30,963), and the 600P (RMB223,900, or $34,680).