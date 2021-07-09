Xpeng and Nio Are the Preferred Used EV Brands In China: Tesla Ranks Third

TianTianPai is a fairly popular used car auction platform in China, and it seized its popularity to measure which electric cars their customers prefer. According to a report brought up by CNEVPost, the EV brands used car buyers wanted the most last June are local: Xpeng and Nio.
Tesla is not in a bad position in the ranking, but it may disappoint the brand’s fans that it is only in third place. According to CNEVPost, the report would mention that brand retentions and consumer attention played a significant role in the ranking. Unfortunately, the report does not seem to include the number of cars that revealed their brands’ popularity or the criteria TianTianPai followed to come to its conclusions.
What CNEVPost shared was that electric cars are sold way earlier than combustion-engined vehicles in China. While the latter only swap hands after around eight years or more than 100,000 kilometers (62,000 miles), EVs try to find new homes after about three years and less than 30,000 km (18,641 mi).
The explanation for that would not explicitly be a concern with how much longer the battery pack will live. Instead, it would be that typical electric car owners are more interested in up-to-date vehicles with new features and improved technology. If you think about it, that is similar behavior to that of cell phone customers.
Both Xpeng and Nio presented new vehicles recently. Xpeng has the P7, a Model 3 competitor, and said the P5 would be its first vehicle with LiDAR. Unlike with future Volvo vehicles, it will not be a standard feature.
Nio is also perfecting its battery swapping technology, making owning an electric car as convenient as filling up a fuel tank – but way less polluting. Nio recently promised that changing a depleted battery pack for a fully charged one will take no longer than three minutes.
What CNEVPost shared was that electric cars are sold way earlier than combustion-engined vehicles in China. While the latter only swap hands after around eight years or more than 100,000 kilometers (62,000 miles), EVs try to find new homes after about three years and less than 30,000 km (18,641 mi).
The explanation for that would not explicitly be a concern with how much longer the battery pack will live. Instead, it would be that typical electric car owners are more interested in up-to-date vehicles with new features and improved technology. If you think about it, that is similar behavior to that of cell phone customers.
Both Xpeng and Nio presented new vehicles recently. Xpeng has the P7, a Model 3 competitor, and said the P5 would be its first vehicle with LiDAR. Unlike with future Volvo vehicles, it will not be a standard feature.
Nio is also perfecting its battery swapping technology, making owning an electric car as convenient as filling up a fuel tank – but way less polluting. Nio recently promised that changing a depleted battery pack for a fully charged one will take no longer than three minutes.