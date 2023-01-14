XP Trike Brings a Fresh Spin to Urban Mobility: Imagine a Subculture With Customized Works

Let's face it, e-bikes can be useful for an array of activities, and with this in mind, it would appear that some manufacturers are aiming to create EVs able to replace your car, even if only for certain activities. Such seems to be the case with Lectric's fresh XP, an electrified trike that's not even up for preorder yet (set for February 7, 2023). Have a seat because this one is a bit different than what we're used to.
If the name Lectric comes across as familiar to you, we've covered their works numerous times. Why? Well, this team is bent on bringing e-bikes and e-trikes to the masses. To do so, they generally offer robust and affordable machines. Oh, they're also from my hometown, Phoenix, Arizona; Go, Sun Devils! But love for the city of Phoenix aside, the XP is a machine worth considering.
To fully grasp what the XP is and what it can achieve, we need to consider it more of a workhorse than a mobility device. Sure, you can ride it around town, go out for a coffee, even slam a cold one or two – three wheels help keep your balance easier – but its true potential is only achieved once you start throwing on cargo, adding a trailer, even pulling your kids along through town.
Powering this hungry motor will be a 14-amp-hour battery, and while that's nearly as big as the battery I've found on the Super Soco TC e-moped, you'll be able to achieve a range of a bit over 50 miles (80 kilometers), in optimum conditions, of course. Still, 40 miles (64 kilometers) or so should be achievable if you also pedal along and don't just throttle your way through town.
Just remember, cold weather does affect your battery's capabilities. Once you throw cargo into the mix, the range will be affected even more, but it should be great for grocery shopping or a school run. I wonder if the XP can be equipped with another battery pack or range extender. It can't, but you can bring along a swappable battery to double your range.
Since you can potentially be in the saddle for quite some time, Lectric has also designed the XP with comfort in mind. The first feature is the step-through frame, allowing you to easily mount and dismount the EV, and secondly, your riding position. Because the steering column sits very upright and the rider is relatively low to the ground, a hunched back is nowhere in sight. Several water bottle mounts are also there to help you stay hydrated. Oh, and the frame is foldable, so you can throw this in the trunk of a car, too.
Listen, I love tinkering with things – something about play – and that has led to a whole bunch of experiences and even broken bones, but the stories, folks, oh, the stories. And so, I want you to imagine that you spent $1,500 (€1,400 at current exchange rates) on our very own XP, and once you receive your machine and assemble it, you'll finally take it out for a spin.
But, being the speed demon you are, you realize something is missing, speed – the XP is capped at 15 mph (25 kph). So, you do what any sensible rider would - trick it out. These days, plenty of e-system manufacturers build motors that can achieve insane power, and those motors could possibly be mounted to the XP. Throw on a larger battery, and off you go, burning rubber right out of the garage. You may need to change your tires if you plan on drifting around town. Oh, and do check to make sure your speed dreams don't break the XP's frame.
Yup, I can see a little subculture of folks riding around on XP Trikes, tricked-out ones, too.
