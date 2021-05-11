XL Launches Its Multi-Functional Rebel X Canopy, Great for Both Work and Fun

Australian Service Bodies XL had 30 years to hone its engineering skills and it all shows in its new Rebel X Canopy. Its modular design makes it versatile and great for both busy weekdays and weekend adventures.
The Rebel X has a Hybrid Aluminium and Zincanneal Steel body construction and it is a dual cab canopy with a multi-functional design. It is packed with storage compartments and it can quickly switch from stashing all your work tools to being your spacious vacation companion.
The base model is an empty canopy waiting to be customized according to your needs. It includes two underbody drawers, a rear trundle tray, a spare tire carrier, interior LED lighting, and a round LED taillight. However, there are a variety of extras available for the Rebel X, which can enhance its functionality.
The passenger-side can be fully equipped as an ARB slide kitchen or you can just opt for an integrated Nespresso coffee machine, a 65 Liters (17-gallon) Bushman fridge, a Travel buddy 12-V oven, and a Nexus power system with a 220 Ah lithium battery if you want to be able to use all those aforementioned accessories. With the Slide Kitchen added, you also get a triple-burner gas stove, a sink basin, and a generous worktop. You can also order a 70-L water tank.
The Rebel X Canopy can also be equipped with XL’s Loadmaster roof rack with a fold-out ladder. The Loadmaster can be really useful for a variety of purposes: if you want to mount a roof-top tent, your toolboxes, a fishing boat, you name it.
And because all vacations sadly come to an end, the Rebel X can easily be transformed into a storage space equipped for all your work needs. The Slide Kitchen can be removed and replaced with an ARB storage drawer. The Milwaukee Packout integrated shelving can easily and securely accommodate all your tools, accessories, and other work or camping gear.
The Rebel X Canopy was launched this spring and it is now available at an early bird price of $16,900, until June 30. The price is for the base model.
The base model is an empty canopy waiting to be customized according to your needs. It includes two underbody drawers, a rear trundle tray, a spare tire carrier, interior LED lighting, and a round LED taillight. However, there are a variety of extras available for the Rebel X, which can enhance its functionality.
The passenger-side can be fully equipped as an ARB slide kitchen or you can just opt for an integrated Nespresso coffee machine, a 65 Liters (17-gallon) Bushman fridge, a Travel buddy 12-V oven, and a Nexus power system with a 220 Ah lithium battery if you want to be able to use all those aforementioned accessories. With the Slide Kitchen added, you also get a triple-burner gas stove, a sink basin, and a generous worktop. You can also order a 70-L water tank.
The Rebel X Canopy can also be equipped with XL’s Loadmaster roof rack with a fold-out ladder. The Loadmaster can be really useful for a variety of purposes: if you want to mount a roof-top tent, your toolboxes, a fishing boat, you name it.
And because all vacations sadly come to an end, the Rebel X can easily be transformed into a storage space equipped for all your work needs. The Slide Kitchen can be removed and replaced with an ARB storage drawer. The Milwaukee Packout integrated shelving can easily and securely accommodate all your tools, accessories, and other work or camping gear.
The Rebel X Canopy was launched this spring and it is now available at an early bird price of $16,900, until June 30. The price is for the base model.