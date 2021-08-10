Xiaomi Is Making Robot Dogs Now, Launches New CyberDog

Forget about smartphones and vacuum cleaners. The Chinese tech giant is now making robot dogs. Its latest creation, called CyberDog, looks strikingly similar to Boston Dynamics’ Spot, minus the extra arm we often see on the yellow robot.
Hot on the heels of the announcement of its new MIX 4 smartphone, Xiaomi has surprised its fans with a new product, a robot rog. Powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier AI platform, the machine is equipped with 384 CUDA Cores, 48 Tensor Cores, Six Carmel ARM CPUs, and two cores dedicated to deep learning.
CyberDog is capable of performing a full range of complex movements, from jumping, leaning forward, rolling, and even doing backflips. Built with the company’s proprietary servo motor, the robot can reach a maximum speed of 3.2m/s (7 mph).
That’s pretty close to Spot’s speed which can reach 3.9m/s (8.7 mph). Although, the Chinese tech firm does state that there’s a maximum safe walking speed, which is actually close to 1.6m/s (3.5 mph).
Xiaomi says that its product has a built-in environment sensing system that can provide more natural biological responses. CyberDog’s body features 11 high-precision sensors which can detect subtle external changes. These include touch sensors, ultrasonic sensors, GPS, cameras, and more. Thanks to them, the robot can better interact with its environment.
The tech giant claims that Cyberdog can also identify its owner and follow him or her around, just like a real dog would. It uses face recognition technology to gain more pet-like features.
Plus, multiple sensors cooperate in perceiving and analyzing its environment, assisting algorithms in establishing a navigation map. Using this map, the robot can calculate the best route to its next set target. It can also avoid obstacles in its path while navigating and following people around.
Users can control CyberDog through voice, remote control, and a mobile app. For the time being, Xiaomi is releasing 1,000 robot dogs to engineers, fans, and enthusiasts in order to kick-start its own open-source robotics developer community.
However, the robot doesn’t come cheap. Only one item will be sold for 9,999 yuan or about $1,540. There’s no information on when the robot dog will be available to the general public.
